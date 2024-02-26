Heading 3

10 Indian berries to try

One of the most important and healthiest berries found in India and is super-rich in vitamin C

Amla

Also known as Indian blackberry, this purple-colored fruit is super-delicious with a sweet taste

Jamun

This is a summer berry that's known to be rich in vitamin C and high in fibre

Ber

Tangy berries with a sweet aftertaste, often found in the hilly regions of India and used in pickles and chutneys

Conkerberry 

It has a sour taste but a cooling effect. Used a lot in Konkani cooking

Kokum

Also known as Indian Sherbet Berries, It is used to make beverages and syrups because of its well-known cooling effects

Phalsa

Commonly found in Rajasthan and Gujarat and are often used for making pickles

Gunda

Enjoyed in summer and is said to be rich in antioxidants, fatty acids

Rasbhari

Mulberries 

Grows mostly wild in India and is considered to be a natural coolant

Karonda is a little berry that is dark red. It grows primarily in India's mountainous terrain and is used to make jams, chutney, and achar

Karonda

