Jiya Surana
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
10 Indian berries to try
One of the most important and healthiest berries found in India and is super-rich in vitamin C
Amla
Also known as Indian blackberry, this purple-colored fruit is super-delicious with a sweet taste
Jamun
This is a summer berry that's known to be rich in vitamin C and high in fibre
Ber
Tangy berries with a sweet aftertaste, often found in the hilly regions of India and used in pickles and chutneys
Conkerberry
It has a sour taste but a cooling effect. Used a lot in Konkani cooking
Kokum
Also known as Indian Sherbet Berries, It is used to make beverages and syrups because of its well-known cooling effects
Phalsa
Commonly found in Rajasthan and Gujarat and are often used for making pickles
Gunda
Enjoyed in summer and is said to be rich in antioxidants, fatty acids
Rasbhari
Mulberries
Grows mostly wild in India and is considered to be a natural coolant
Karonda is a little berry that is dark red. It grows primarily in India's mountainous terrain and is used to make jams, chutney, and achar
Karonda
