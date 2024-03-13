Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 13, 2024
10 Indian bottle gourd dishes to try
A simple stir-fry with bottle gourd, onions, tomatoes, and spices
Lauki ki Sabzi
Bottle gourd dumplings served in a creamy tomato-based gravy
Lauki Kofta
Bottle gourd cooked with split chickpeas in a spiced gravy
Lauki Chana Dal
A sweet dessert made by cooking grated bottle gourd with milk, sugar, and ghee until thickened
Lauki Halwa
Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with grated bottle gourd and spices
Lauki Paratha
Grated bottle gourd mixed with yogurt and seasoned with spices, often served as a side dish
Lauki Raita
A nutritious soup made with bottle gourd, lentils, and spices
Lauki Soup
Thin, spiced flatbreads made with grated bottle gourd and whole wheat flour
Lauki Thepla
Lauki Pakora
Deep-fried fritters made by dipping slices of bottle gourd in chickpea flour batter
Steamed dumplings made with grated bottle gourd, chickpea flour, and spices, often served as a snack or appetizer
Lauki Muthiya
