Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 13, 2024

10 Indian bottle gourd dishes to try

A simple stir-fry with bottle gourd, onions, tomatoes, and spices

Lauki ki Sabzi

Image Source: Pexels

Bottle gourd dumplings served in a creamy tomato-based gravy

Lauki Kofta

Image Source: Pexels

Bottle gourd cooked with split chickpeas in a spiced gravy

Lauki Chana Dal

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet dessert made by cooking grated bottle gourd with milk, sugar, and ghee until thickened

Lauki Halwa

Image Source: Pexels

Whole wheat flatbread stuffed with grated bottle gourd and spices

Image Source: Pexels

Lauki Paratha

Grated bottle gourd mixed with yogurt and seasoned with spices, often served as a side dish

Lauki Raita

Image Source: Pexels

A nutritious soup made with bottle gourd, lentils, and spices

Lauki Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Thin, spiced flatbreads made with grated bottle gourd and whole wheat flour

Lauki Thepla

Image Source: Pexels

Lauki Pakora

Image Source: Pexels

Deep-fried fritters made by dipping slices of bottle gourd in chickpea flour batter

Steamed dumplings made with grated bottle gourd, chickpea flour, and spices, often served as a snack or appetizer

Lauki Muthiya

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here