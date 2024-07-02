Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

july 02, 2024

10 Indian Bread Desserts to Try

Fried bread slices soaked in saffron-infused milk and topped with nuts and silver leaf

Shahi Tukda

Hyderabadi dessert made with fried bread, condensed milk, and a hint of cardamom

Double Ka Meetha

Bread pieces cooked with ghee, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Bread Halwa

Bread slices soaked in sweetened milk, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts

Bread Rasmalai

Soft, deep-fried bread balls soaked in a rose-flavored sugar syrup

Bread Gulab Jamun

Bread-based pancakes soaked in saffron syrup and garnished with nuts

Bread Malpua

Creamy pudding made with bread crumbs, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom

Bread Kheer

Bread pieces simmered in thickened milk, sweetened, and flavored with cardamom and saffron

Bread Basundi

Bread pieces cooked with condensed milk, flavored with cardamom, and garnished with nuts

Bread Rabri

made with layers of bread, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron

Indian-style Bread Pudding

