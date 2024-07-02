Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 02, 2024
10 Indian Bread Desserts to Try
Fried bread slices soaked in saffron-infused milk and topped with nuts and silver leaf
Shahi Tukda
Hyderabadi dessert made with fried bread, condensed milk, and a hint of cardamom
Double Ka Meetha
Bread pieces cooked with ghee, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Bread Halwa
Bread slices soaked in sweetened milk, flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts
Bread Rasmalai
Soft, deep-fried bread balls soaked in a rose-flavored sugar syrup
Bread Gulab Jamun
Bread-based pancakes soaked in saffron syrup and garnished with nuts
Bread Malpua
Creamy pudding made with bread crumbs, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom
Bread Kheer
Bread pieces simmered in thickened milk, sweetened, and flavored with cardamom and saffron
Bread Basundi
Bread pieces cooked with condensed milk, flavored with cardamom, and garnished with nuts
Bread Rabri
made with layers of bread, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and saffron
Indian-style Bread Pudding
