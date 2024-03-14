Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 14, 2024
10 Indian cardamom dishes
A flavorful rice dish often infused with whole cardamom pods for fragrance
Biryani
Image Source: Pexels
Spiced Indian tea that typically includes cardamom among other spices like cinnamon and ginger
Chai
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy rice pudding flavored with cardamom and often garnished with nuts
Kheer
Image Source: Pexels
Gulab Jamun
Image Source: Pexels
A rich and creamy paneer (Indian cottage cheese) dish often flavored with cardamom
Image Source: Pexels
Shahi Paneer
A blend of ground spices used as a base in many Indian dishes, including cardamom
Garam Masala
Image Source: Pexels
Soft cheese patties soaked in sweetened, cardamom-flavored milk
Ras Malai
Image Source: Pexels
A milk-based dessert made with almonds and flavored with cardamom
Badam Kheer
Image Source: Pexels
Rogan Josh
Image Source: Pexels
A fragrant Kashmiri meat curry that often includes cardamom among its spices
A fusion dessert combining the flavors of traditional Indian chai with cardamom-infused ice cream
Masala Chai Ice Cream
Image Source: Pexels
