Aditi Singh

March 14, 2024

10 Indian cardamom dishes 

A flavorful rice dish often infused with whole cardamom pods for fragrance

Biryani

Spiced Indian tea that typically includes cardamom among other spices like cinnamon and ginger

Chai

A creamy rice pudding flavored with cardamom and often garnished with nuts

Kheer

Sweet fried dough balls soaked in a syrup infused with cardamom

Gulab Jamun

A rich and creamy paneer (Indian cottage cheese) dish often flavored with cardamom

Shahi Paneer

A blend of ground spices used as a base in many Indian dishes, including cardamom

Garam Masala

Soft cheese patties soaked in sweetened, cardamom-flavored milk

Ras Malai

A milk-based dessert made with almonds and flavored with cardamom

Badam Kheer

Rogan Josh

A fragrant Kashmiri meat curry that often includes cardamom among its spices

A fusion dessert combining the flavors of traditional Indian chai with cardamom-infused ice cream

Masala Chai Ice Cream

