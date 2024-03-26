Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 26, 2024

10 Indian Carrot Delicacies To Try

A classic Indian dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, flavored with cardamom and nuts

Gajar ka Halwa

Image Source: Pexels

A South Indian lentil-based stew with carrots, tamarind, and spices

Carrot Sambar

Image Source: Pexels

A South Indian stir-fry dish made with grated carrots, coconut, and spices

Carrot Poriyal

Image Source: Pexels

A flavorful rice dish made with grated carrots, spices, and basmati rice

Carrot Rice

Image Source: Pexels

A creamy rice pudding-like dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Image Source: Pexels

Carrot Kheer

Spicy and tangy pickle made with carrots, spices, and mustard oil

Carrot Pickle

Image Source: Pexels

Indian flatbread stuffed with a mixture of grated carrots, spices, and herbs

Carrot Paratha

Image Source: Pexels

A comforting soup made with pureed carrots, onions, garlic, and spices

Carrot Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Carrot Raita

Image Source: Pexels

A yogurt-based side dish made with grated carrots, yogurt, and spices, often served with rice or flatbreads

Deep-fried fritters made with grated carrots, chickpea flour, and spices, perfect as a snack or appetizer

Carrot Bhaji

Image Source: Pexels

