Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 26, 2024
10 Indian Carrot Delicacies To Try
A classic Indian dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and ghee, flavored with cardamom and nuts
Gajar ka Halwa
A South Indian lentil-based stew with carrots, tamarind, and spices
Carrot Sambar
A South Indian stir-fry dish made with grated carrots, coconut, and spices
Carrot Poriyal
A flavorful rice dish made with grated carrots, spices, and basmati rice
Carrot Rice
A creamy rice pudding-like dessert made with grated carrots, milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Carrot Kheer
Spicy and tangy pickle made with carrots, spices, and mustard oil
Carrot Pickle
Indian flatbread stuffed with a mixture of grated carrots, spices, and herbs
Carrot Paratha
A comforting soup made with pureed carrots, onions, garlic, and spices
Carrot Soup
Carrot Raita
A yogurt-based side dish made with grated carrots, yogurt, and spices, often served with rice or flatbreads
Deep-fried fritters made with grated carrots, chickpea flour, and spices, perfect as a snack or appetizer
Carrot Bhaji
