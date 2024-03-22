Heading 3

March 22, 2024

10 Indian Chana Recipes to try at home

A classic North Indian dish made with chickpeas cooked in a spicy and tangy tomato-based sauce

Chana Masala

Image Source: Freepik

A flavorful and healthy snack or appetizer made with boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and various spices

Chana Chaat

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting lentil dish made with split chickpeas, seasoned with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Chana Dal

Image Source: Freepik

A fragrant rice dish cooked with chickpeas, spices, and aromatics like onions, garlic, and ginger

Chana Pulao

Image Source: Freepik

A South Indian snack made with boiled chickpeas sauteed in mustard seeds, curry leaves, coconut, and spices

Image Source: Freepik

Chana Sundal

A hearty curry made with chickpeas and potatoes cooked in a flavorful onion-tomato gravy

Chana Aloo Curry

Image Source: Freepik

A nutritious one-pot meal made with rice, split chickpeas, and spices, often served with yogurt or pickle

Chana Dal Khichdi

Image Source: Freepik

Crispy fritters made with ground chickpeas, onions, and spices, perfect as a tea-time snack

Chana Dal Pakora

Image Source: Freepik

Chana Salad

Image Source: Freepik

A refreshing salad made with chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a tangy dressing, topped with fresh herbs

A rich and indulgent dessert made with split chickpeas, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Chana Dal Halwa

Image Source: Freepik

