Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 22, 2024
10 Indian Chana Recipes to try at home
A classic North Indian dish made with chickpeas cooked in a spicy and tangy tomato-based sauce
Chana Masala
Image Source: Freepik
A flavorful and healthy snack or appetizer made with boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and various spices
Chana Chaat
Image Source: Freepik
A comforting lentil dish made with split chickpeas, seasoned with onions, tomatoes, and spices
Chana Dal
Image Source: Freepik
A fragrant rice dish cooked with chickpeas, spices, and aromatics like onions, garlic, and ginger
Chana Pulao
Image Source: Freepik
A South Indian snack made with boiled chickpeas sauteed in mustard seeds, curry leaves, coconut, and spices
Image Source: Freepik
Chana Sundal
A hearty curry made with chickpeas and potatoes cooked in a flavorful onion-tomato gravy
Chana Aloo Curry
Image Source: Freepik
A nutritious one-pot meal made with rice, split chickpeas, and spices, often served with yogurt or pickle
Chana Dal Khichdi
Image Source: Freepik
Crispy fritters made with ground chickpeas, onions, and spices, perfect as a tea-time snack
Chana Dal Pakora
Image Source: Freepik
Chana Salad
Image Source: Freepik
A refreshing salad made with chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a tangy dressing, topped with fresh herbs
A rich and indulgent dessert made with split chickpeas, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Chana Dal Halwa
Image Source: Freepik
