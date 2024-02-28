Heading 3

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

10 Indian chilli dishes to try

Bharwa Mirchi literally translates to stuffed green chillies, and this one is extremely popular across Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat

Bharwa Mirchi

Mirchi pakoda is a deep-fried snack enjoyed during tea time and hails from Jodhpur in Rajasthan

Mirchi pakoda

This iconic green chilli coarse chutney is from Maharastra and is made with green chillies, garlic and spices

Thecha

This dish with a royal touch hails from Kashmir and boasts spicy as well as rich flavors from peanuts and sesame seeds

Shahi Hari mirch sabji 

Also known as Athela Marcha, this one is a green chilli pickle from Kathiawadi cuisine and is served with theplas and gathiya

Raita marcha 

This smooth green chilli condiment comes from the central parts of Karnataka and is made with flaxseeds

Green chilli karindi 

Also known as Pachamukalu Aracha Kozhi Curry, this dish from Kerala celebrates the heady mix of green chillies with chicken

Chicken Pachamukalu

Also known as Pacha Milagai Thokku, this condiment from Tamil Nadu is a sweet-sour-spicy condiment

Milagai thokku 

Mirchi Ka Salan

Chillies are sautéed until tender, then cooked in a rich sauce made from peanuts, sesame seeds, and tamarind

It is made with boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in a regular mix of spices, including turmeric, cumin, and coriander. Then sautéed with a mix of green chillies and onions

Green Chilli Chicken 

