FEBRUARY 28, 2024
10 Indian chilli dishes to try
Bharwa Mirchi literally translates to stuffed green chillies, and this one is extremely popular across Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat
Bharwa Mirchi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Mirchi pakoda is a deep-fried snack enjoyed during tea time and hails from Jodhpur in Rajasthan
Mirchi pakoda
Image Source: Shutterstock
This iconic green chilli coarse chutney is from Maharastra and is made with green chillies, garlic and spices
Thecha
Image Source: Shutterstock
This dish with a royal touch hails from Kashmir and boasts spicy as well as rich flavors from peanuts and sesame seeds
Shahi Hari mirch sabji
Image Source: Shutterstock
Also known as Athela Marcha, this one is a green chilli pickle from Kathiawadi cuisine and is served with theplas and gathiya
Image Source: Shutterstock
Raita marcha
This smooth green chilli condiment comes from the central parts of Karnataka and is made with flaxseeds
Green chilli karindi
Image Source: Shutterstock
Also known as Pachamukalu Aracha Kozhi Curry, this dish from Kerala celebrates the heady mix of green chillies with chicken
Chicken Pachamukalu
Image Source: Shutterstock
Also known as Pacha Milagai Thokku, this condiment from Tamil Nadu is a sweet-sour-spicy condiment
Milagai thokku
Image Source: pexels
Mirchi Ka Salan
Image Source: Shutterstock
Chillies are sautéed until tender, then cooked in a rich sauce made from peanuts, sesame seeds, and tamarind
It is made with boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in a regular mix of spices, including turmeric, cumin, and coriander. Then sautéed with a mix of green chillies and onions
Green Chilli Chicken
Image Source: Shutterstock
