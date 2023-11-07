Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Travel 

NOVEMBER 07, 2023

10 Indian cities and their nicknames

Kolkata is popularly called the City of Joy

 Kolkata

Image:Pexels 

The Rajasthan city is widely known as Pink City

Jaipur

Image:Pexels 

The Capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has its nickname as City of Nawabs

Lucknow

Image:Pexels 

The western city is commonly referred to as the Manchester of India

Ahmedabad 

Image:Pexels 

Surat is known as the Diamond city of India 

Surat

Image:Pexels 

Jodhpur is known as the Blue city

Jodhpur

Image:Pexels 

Nashik is called as the Wine capital of India

 Nashik

Image:Pexels 

The Jharkhand city is known as the Coal capital of India

 Dhanbad

Image:Pexels 

Bhopal is called as the City of Lakes

Bhopal

Image:Pexels 

Mumbai is nicknamed as the City of Seven Islands

Mumbai 

Image:Pexels 

