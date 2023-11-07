Heading 3
NOVEMBER 07, 2023
10 Indian cities and their nicknames
Kolkata is popularly called the City of Joy
Kolkata
Image:Pexels
The Rajasthan city is widely known as Pink City
Jaipur
Image:Pexels
The Capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, has its nickname as City of Nawabs
Lucknow
Image:Pexels
The western city is commonly referred to as the Manchester of India
Ahmedabad
Image:Pexels
Surat is known as the Diamond city of India
Surat
Image:Pexels
Jodhpur is known as the Blue city
Jodhpur
Image:Pexels
Nashik is called as the Wine capital of India
Nashik
Image:Pexels
The Jharkhand city is known as the Coal capital of India
Dhanbad
Image:Pexels
Bhopal is called as the City of Lakes
Bhopal
Image:Pexels
Mumbai is nicknamed as the City of Seven Islands
Mumbai
Image:Pexels
