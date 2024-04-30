Heading 3

april 30, 2024

10 Indian Classical Dance Forms Of India

Bharatnatyam was also known as Sadir, it is also a theater art. This dance form is not only a celebrated art in India but is also widely famous in the world 

 Bharatnatyam, Tamil Nadu

Image Source: Pexels 

Kathakali is said to have been originated in the seventeenth century; it’s basically a type of story play such as the Mahabharata and Ramayana, which are portrayed wonderfully through this dance form 

Kathakali, Kerala

Manipuri Dance, Manipur 

This dance form is primarily practiced in temples of Manipur and the emotion that is inherent to this dance form is devotion 

A North Indian dance form, a part of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi’s culture predominantly

Kathak, North India

Like the Manipuri dance, this was also practiced in temples by female dasis and the movements in the dance form are soft, graceful and elegant

 Odissi, Orissa

A gentle dance form that emphasizes on femininity and grace; and is named after a mythical character, Mohini 

 Mohiniattam, Kerala

This dance took shape in the monasteries of Assam, it is also a modern theater art form; this dance form is varied and continuously evolving

 Sattriya, Assam

 Kuchipudi, South India

As per Ministry of Culture, the name ‘Kuchipudi’ has been taken from the village, Kuchelapuram where this dance form was developed magnificently

Chhau, East India 

A predominant dance form of Orissa, Jharkhand and West Bengal and is widely practiced on major festivals of eastern India

India has always been culturally rich and these dance forms are the standing examples of India’s spellbinding heritage

Cultural Treasure

