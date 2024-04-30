Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
april 30, 2024
10 Indian Classical Dance Forms Of India
Bharatnatyam was also known as Sadir, it is also a theater art. This dance form is not only a celebrated art in India but is also widely famous in the world
Bharatnatyam, Tamil Nadu
Kathakali is said to have been originated in the seventeenth century; it’s basically a type of story play such as the Mahabharata and Ramayana, which are portrayed wonderfully through this dance form
Kathakali, Kerala
Manipuri Dance, Manipur
This dance form is primarily practiced in temples of Manipur and the emotion that is inherent to this dance form is devotion
A North Indian dance form, a part of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi’s culture predominantly
Kathak, North India
Like the Manipuri dance, this was also practiced in temples by female dasis and the movements in the dance form are soft, graceful and elegant
Odissi, Orissa
A gentle dance form that emphasizes on femininity and grace; and is named after a mythical character, Mohini
Mohiniattam, Kerala
This dance took shape in the monasteries of Assam, it is also a modern theater art form; this dance form is varied and continuously evolving
Sattriya, Assam
Kuchipudi, South India
As per Ministry of Culture, the name ‘Kuchipudi’ has been taken from the village, Kuchelapuram where this dance form was developed magnificently
Chhau, East India
A predominant dance form of Orissa, Jharkhand and West Bengal and is widely practiced on major festivals of eastern India
India has always been culturally rich and these dance forms are the standing examples of India’s spellbinding heritage
Cultural Treasure
