Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 01, 2024
10 Indian Coconut Dishes
A classic South Indian condiment made with grated coconut, other spices, often served with dosa, idli, or vada
Coconut Chutney
A flavorful rice dish cooked with grated coconut, curry leaves, and various spices, popular in South India
Coconut Rice
A delicious coastal dish made with fish cooked in a flavorful coconut-based gravy with spices like turmeric, coriander, and cumin
Coconut Fish Curry
Sweet coconut balls made with grated coconut, condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom
Coconut Ladoo
A creamy and aromatic chicken curry made with coconut milk, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices, popular in Kerala cuisine
Coconut Chicken Curry
A coastal delicacy made with prawns cooked in a coconut-based gravy along with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, and curry leaves
Coconut Prawn Curry
A variation of the traditional South Indian lentil soup (sambar), prepared with coconut, lentils, vegetables, and spices, offering a unique flavor profile
Coconut Sambar
A sweet treat made with grated coconut, sugar, and ghee, often garnished with nuts
Coconut Burfi
Coconut Stuffed Paratha
A North Indian flatbread stuffed with a filling made of grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom, often served as a breakfast or snack
A popular sweet made with coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom, shaped into small round discs and often garnished with chopped nuts
Coconut Peda
