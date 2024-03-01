Heading 3

March 01, 2024

10 Indian Coconut Dishes

A classic South Indian condiment made with grated coconut, other spices, often served with dosa, idli, or vada

 Coconut Chutney

A flavorful rice dish cooked with grated coconut, curry leaves, and various spices, popular in South India

Coconut Rice

 A delicious coastal dish made with fish cooked in a flavorful coconut-based gravy with spices like turmeric, coriander, and cumin

 Coconut Fish Curry

Sweet coconut balls made with grated coconut, condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom

 Coconut Ladoo

A creamy and aromatic chicken curry made with coconut milk, onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices, popular in Kerala cuisine

Coconut Chicken Curry

A coastal delicacy made with prawns cooked in a coconut-based gravy along with spices like mustard seeds, turmeric, and curry leaves

Coconut Prawn Curry

A variation of the traditional South Indian lentil soup (sambar), prepared with coconut, lentils, vegetables, and spices, offering a unique flavor profile

Coconut Sambar

A sweet treat made with grated coconut, sugar, and ghee, often garnished with nuts 

 Coconut Burfi

Coconut Stuffed Paratha

 A North Indian flatbread stuffed with a filling made of grated coconut, sugar, and cardamom, often served as a breakfast or snack

 A popular sweet made with coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom, shaped into small round discs and often garnished with chopped nuts

 Coconut Peda

