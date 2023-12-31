Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

December 31, 2023

10 Indian dishes named after place of origin

Spice up your mornings with this flavorful flattened rice breakfast, straight from the heart of Indore

Indori Poha


Image Source: Shutterstock

Experience the joy of flaky, layered goodness in every bite with Malabar's signature unleavened bread

Malabar Parotta


Image Source: Shutterstock

Mumbai's sweet delight, Mahim Halwa, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat that captures the essence of tradition

Mahim Halwa


Image Source: Shutterstock

Feather-light and soft, these idlis from Ramassery in Kerala are a testament to perfect idli craftsmanship

Ramassery Idli


Image Source: Shutterstock

Savour the sweetness of Agra with this translucent pumpkin delicacy, a local favourite for generations

Agra ka Petha


Image Source: Shutterstock

Crispy perfection meets spicy bliss in this iconic Mysorean dish, a must-try for dosa lovers

Mysore Masala Dosa


Image Source: Shutterstock

Dive into the bold flavours of South India with Chettinad Chicken, a spicy and aromatic culinary masterpiece

Chettinad Chicken


Image Source: Shutterstock

The flavourful Hyderabadi biryani originated in the kitchens of the Nizams of Hyderabad

Hyderabadi Biryani 


Image Source: Shutterstock

Manapparai Murukku is a popular snack from Tamil Nadu. It's made with rice flour, urad dal, and spices

Manapparai Murukku


Image Source: Shutterstock

A wrap filled with marinated and grilled meat, along with onions, chutney, and spices

Kolkata Kathi Roll


Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here