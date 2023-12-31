Heading 3
Jiya Surana
December 31, 2023
10 Indian dishes named after place of origin
Spice up your mornings with this flavorful flattened rice breakfast, straight from the heart of Indore
Indori Poha
Experience the joy of flaky, layered goodness in every bite with Malabar's signature unleavened bread
Malabar Parotta
Mumbai's sweet delight, Mahim Halwa, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat that captures the essence of tradition
Mahim Halwa
Feather-light and soft, these idlis from Ramassery in Kerala are a testament to perfect idli craftsmanship
Ramassery Idli
Savour the sweetness of Agra with this translucent pumpkin delicacy, a local favourite for generations
Agra ka Petha
Crispy perfection meets spicy bliss in this iconic Mysorean dish, a must-try for dosa lovers
Mysore Masala Dosa
Dive into the bold flavours of South India with Chettinad Chicken, a spicy and aromatic culinary masterpiece
Chettinad Chicken
The flavourful Hyderabadi biryani originated in the kitchens of the Nizams of Hyderabad
Hyderabadi Biryani
Manapparai Murukku is a popular snack from Tamil Nadu. It's made with rice flour, urad dal, and spices
Manapparai Murukku
A wrap filled with marinated and grilled meat, along with onions, chutney, and spices
Kolkata Kathi Roll
