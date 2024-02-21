Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

10 Indian dishes popular abroad

A flavorful dish of marinated and grilled chicken pieces in a creamy tomato-based sauce often considered a British national dish

Chicken Tikka Masala 

 A fragrant rice dish cooked with spices, meat (such as chicken, lamb, or goat), and sometimes vegetables, enjoyed in various countries including the Middle East and Southeast Asia

Biryani

Deep-fried or baked pastry filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes meat, popular as a snack or appetizer in many countries around the world

Samosas

Succulent pieces of chicken cooked in a rich and creamy tomato-based sauce, often served with naan bread or rice, enjoyed in countries with a large Indian diaspora

Butter Chicken 

A crispy, savory crepe made from fermented rice and lentil batter, filled with a spiced potato mixture, and served with chutneys, popular in South Indian cuisine and appreciated globally

Masala Dosa 

Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated in a spiced yogurt mixture and grilled or baked, enjoyed as a vegetarian appetizer or side dish in various countries

Paneer Tikka 

A flavorful dish made from chickpeas cooked in a tomato-based sauce with various spices, often served with rice or bread, appreciated for its hearty flavor and vegetarian appeal

Chana Masala 

A creamy spinach curry with cubes of paneer, seasoned with garlic, garam masala, and other spices, is enjoyed for its rich taste and nutritious ingredients in many countries

Palak Paneer 

Tandoori Chicken 

Marinated chicken cooked in a tandoor (clay oven), resulting in tender and flavorful meat with a smoky char, a favorite dish in many international Indian restaurants

A rich and creamy lentil dish made from black lentils and kidney beans, cooked with butter, cream, and aromatic spices, appreciated for its comforting flavor and vegetarian protein content worldwide

Dal Makhani 

