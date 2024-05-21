Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

may 21, 2024

10 Indian Egg Fusion Dishes

A flavorful rice dish cooked with spices, herbs, and eggs, usually served with raita; it’s a filling and tasty dish

Egg Biryani

Image: freepik

Hard-boiled eggs are simmered in a rich and spicy tomato-based curry gravy; it is India’s favorite dinner dish

 Egg Curry

Image: freepik

Scrambled eggs are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, and served with buttered bread rolls; it’s an egg fusion recipe of Vada Pav 

Egg Bhurji Pav

Image: freepik

The South Indian dosa is filled with a spicy egg mixture, typically served with chutney and sambar

Egg Masala Dosa

Image: freepik

A wrap filled with scrambled eggs, veggies, and a variety of sauces, popular as a street food

Egg Frankie

Image: freepik

Famous in Kerala, shredded parotta is stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes, and spices, often served with raita

Egg Kothu Parotta

Image: freepik

Stir-fried noodles mixed with scrambled eggs, vegetables, and sauces. It is inspired by Chinese cuisine but with an Indian twist

Egg Hakka Noodles

Image: freepik

Rice is cooked with eggs, vegetables, and spices, similar to a fragrant biryani recipe but much lighter

Image: freepik

 Egg Pulao

Hard-boiled eggs coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until crispy; best tea-time snack

Image: freepik

 Egg Pakora

Boiled eggs cut into halves and topped with spicy and tangy chutneys, yogurt, onions, and sev; a popular street snack

Egg Chaat

Image: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here