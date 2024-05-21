Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
may 21, 2024
10 Indian Egg Fusion Dishes
A flavorful rice dish cooked with spices, herbs, and eggs, usually served with raita; it’s a filling and tasty dish
Egg Biryani
Hard-boiled eggs are simmered in a rich and spicy tomato-based curry gravy; it is India’s favorite dinner dish
Egg Curry
Scrambled eggs are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, and served with buttered bread rolls; it’s an egg fusion recipe of Vada Pav
Egg Bhurji Pav
The South Indian dosa is filled with a spicy egg mixture, typically served with chutney and sambar
Egg Masala Dosa
A wrap filled with scrambled eggs, veggies, and a variety of sauces, popular as a street food
Egg Frankie
Famous in Kerala, shredded parotta is stir-fried with eggs, onions, tomatoes, and spices, often served with raita
Egg Kothu Parotta
Stir-fried noodles mixed with scrambled eggs, vegetables, and sauces. It is inspired by Chinese cuisine but with an Indian twist
Egg Hakka Noodles
Rice is cooked with eggs, vegetables, and spices, similar to a fragrant biryani recipe but much lighter
Egg Pulao
Hard-boiled eggs coated in a spiced chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until crispy; best tea-time snack
Egg Pakora
Boiled eggs cut into halves and topped with spicy and tangy chutneys, yogurt, onions, and sev; a popular street snack
Egg Chaat
