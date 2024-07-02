Heading 3
10 Indian food items exported worldwide
India, 4th in tea exports, shares Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiri teas globally, with chai culture embraced worldwide
TEA
As the 2nd largest exporter, India's Alphonso, Banganapalli, and Gir Kesar mangoes, shaped by tropical weather, are sought for their sweet, pulpy texture
MANGO
Converted to sugar and jaggery, India significantly exports sugar to meet global demand, while locally consumed jaggery enriches traditional cuisines
SUGARCANE
The world's top rice exporter, India's Basmati rice is a chef's choice, favored for its aroma & long grains
BASMATI RICE
India, with a 62% share in trade, leads in turmeric production, known for its antibacterial properties, seen in trends like Turmeric Lattes
TURMERIC
Ranked 3rd globally, India's Bhagwa and Ganesh pomegranate varieties are prized for their deep, rich taste, making them sought after worldwide
POMEGRANATE
India, the largest producer, exports Malabar pepper, known as the 'king of spices,' enhancing global cuisines
BLACK PEPPER
With over 23% share, India is a major exporter of green cardamom, known as the 'queen of spices'
GREEN CARDAMOM
India, the highest producer and exporter, meets global demand for this versatile fruit, used in both raw and ripe forms, especially with rising mock-meat trends
JACKFRUIT
India is the single largest producer and 5th largest exporter of lentils
LENTILS
