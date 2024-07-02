Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

JUly 02, 2024

10 Indian food items exported worldwide 


India, 4th in tea exports, shares Darjeeling, Assam, and Nilgiri teas globally, with chai culture embraced worldwide

TEA

Image: Freepik

As the 2nd largest exporter, India's Alphonso, Banganapalli, and Gir Kesar mangoes, shaped by tropical weather, are sought for their sweet, pulpy texture

Image: Freepik

MANGO

Converted to sugar and jaggery, India significantly exports sugar to meet global demand, while locally consumed jaggery enriches traditional cuisines

Image: Freepik

SUGARCANE

The world's top rice exporter, India's Basmati rice is a chef's choice, favored for its aroma & long grains

BASMATI RICE

Image: Freepik

India, with a 62% share in trade, leads in turmeric production, known for its antibacterial properties, seen in trends like Turmeric Lattes

TURMERIC

Image: Freepik

Ranked 3rd globally, India's Bhagwa and Ganesh pomegranate varieties are prized for their deep, rich taste, making them sought after worldwide

POMEGRANATE

Image: Freepik

India, the largest producer, exports Malabar pepper, known as the 'king of spices,' enhancing global cuisines

BLACK PEPPER

Image: Freepik

With over 23% share, India is a major exporter of green cardamom, known as the 'queen of spices'

GREEN CARDAMOM

Image: Freepik

India, the highest producer and exporter, meets global demand for this versatile fruit, used in both raw and ripe forms, especially with rising mock-meat trends

JACKFRUIT

Image: Freepik

India is the single largest producer and 5th largest exporter of lentils

LENTILS

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here