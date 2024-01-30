Heading 3

JANUARY 30, 2024

10 Indian foods for winter skin

Rich in fatty acids and vitamins, ghee prevents winter dryness, maintaining supple, glowing skin

Ghee

 Image: Pexels

Cream combats winter dryness, offering deep moisturization & gentle exfoliation for a radiant complexion

Malai

 Image: Pexels

Gram flour fights winter dullness and dryness. It gently exfoliates, hydrates, and soothes inflamed skin

Besan

 Image: Pexels

Essential for winter skincare, turmeric treats chapped skin, reduces redness, and imparts a natural glow

Haldi

 Image: Pexels

Versatile coconut oil, rich in fatty acids, is a natural winter moisturizer for soft, supple skin

Coconut oil 

 Image: Pexels

Honey fights winter dryness with humectant properties, soothing chapped skin for a healthy winter glow

Honey

 Image: Pexels

Bananas, rich in vitamins, nourish and moisturize winter skin, maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion

Banana

 Image: Pexels

Avocados help the skin to acquire and retain moisture. They also remove dead skin cells effectively from the skin

Avocado 

 Image: Pexels

Spinach is high in Vitamins A and C and fends off all sorts of skin infections. It is another must-have if you want to have glowing skin

Spinach

 Image: Pexels

Packed with vitamin E, they support skin hydration and combat dryness

Almonds

 Image: Pexels

