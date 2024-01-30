Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
JANUARY 30, 2024
10 Indian foods for winter skin
Rich in fatty acids and vitamins, ghee prevents winter dryness, maintaining supple, glowing skin
Ghee
Cream combats winter dryness, offering deep moisturization & gentle exfoliation for a radiant complexion
Malai
Gram flour fights winter dullness and dryness. It gently exfoliates, hydrates, and soothes inflamed skin
Besan
Essential for winter skincare, turmeric treats chapped skin, reduces redness, and imparts a natural glow
Haldi
Versatile coconut oil, rich in fatty acids, is a natural winter moisturizer for soft, supple skin
Coconut oil
Honey fights winter dryness with humectant properties, soothing chapped skin for a healthy winter glow
Honey
Bananas, rich in vitamins, nourish and moisturize winter skin, maintaining a healthy, radiant complexion
Banana
Avocados help the skin to acquire and retain moisture. They also remove dead skin cells effectively from the skin
Avocado
Spinach is high in Vitamins A and C and fends off all sorts of skin infections. It is another must-have if you want to have glowing skin
Spinach
Packed with vitamin E, they support skin hydration and combat dryness
Almonds
