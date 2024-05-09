Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

MAY 09, 2024

 10 Indian Fried Eggplant Recipes

Slices of eggplants are marinated in spices, coated with chickpea flour, and then fried until crispy; it’s a famous side dish in Bengali cuisine

Baingan Bhaja

Images: pexels

 Here, thin slices of eggplant are coated in a spiced gram flour batter and shallow fried until golden brown, a type of fritter but much softer

 Vangyache Kaap

Images: pexels

Eggplants are stuffed with a flavorful mixture of spices that has a slightly tangy flavor to it, then shallow fried until tender and cooked thoroughly! 

 Bharwa Baingan

Images: pexels

Small eggplants are dipped in a rice flour batter along with spices, then deep fried until crispy

 Baingan Pakora

Images: pexels

 A combination of potatoes and eggplants fried together with a mix of spices until golden and crispy; a favorite Indian dish! 

Aloo Baingan Fry

Images: pexels

Eggplant cubes tossed with spices and shallow fried until they develop a crispy exterior; it’s as delectable as it sounds! 

Images: pexels

Brinjal Fry

Eggplants are marinated in a spicy tamarind mixture first, then deep-fried until they become tender and flavorful; it will offer a burst of flavors in your mouth! 

Ennai Kathirikkai Fry

Images: pexels

Eggplant pieces are coated with a spicy masala that is made of roasted lentils and spices, then shallow fried until crispy

Kathirikkai Podi Curry

Images: pexels

Gutti Vankaya Fry

Images: pexels

Small eggplants are first slit and then stuffed with a spicy mixture of ground spices and coconut, then fried until tender; they look extremely appetizing! 

 Eggplant pieces cooked with spices, tamarind, and peanuts, then mixed with rice for a flavorful fried rice dish; this is a must try recipe as its extremely flavorful! 

 Vangi Bath

Images: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here