Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
MAY 09, 2024
10 Indian Fried Eggplant Recipes
Slices of eggplants are marinated in spices, coated with chickpea flour, and then fried until crispy; it’s a famous side dish in Bengali cuisine
Baingan Bhaja
Here, thin slices of eggplant are coated in a spiced gram flour batter and shallow fried until golden brown, a type of fritter but much softer
Vangyache Kaap
Eggplants are stuffed with a flavorful mixture of spices that has a slightly tangy flavor to it, then shallow fried until tender and cooked thoroughly!
Bharwa Baingan
Small eggplants are dipped in a rice flour batter along with spices, then deep fried until crispy
Baingan Pakora
A combination of potatoes and eggplants fried together with a mix of spices until golden and crispy; a favorite Indian dish!
Aloo Baingan Fry
Eggplant cubes tossed with spices and shallow fried until they develop a crispy exterior; it’s as delectable as it sounds!
Brinjal Fry
Eggplants are marinated in a spicy tamarind mixture first, then deep-fried until they become tender and flavorful; it will offer a burst of flavors in your mouth!
Ennai Kathirikkai Fry
Eggplant pieces are coated with a spicy masala that is made of roasted lentils and spices, then shallow fried until crispy
Kathirikkai Podi Curry
Gutti Vankaya Fry
Small eggplants are first slit and then stuffed with a spicy mixture of ground spices and coconut, then fried until tender; they look extremely appetizing!
Eggplant pieces cooked with spices, tamarind, and peanuts, then mixed with rice for a flavorful fried rice dish; this is a must try recipe as its extremely flavorful!
Vangi Bath
