Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 14, 2024
10 Indian Jaggery Dishes To Try
Also known as jaggery rice, it's a sweet rice dish made with jaggery, rice, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts
Gur Wale Chawal
A flatbread made with whole wheat flour and jaggery, often flavored with spices like cardamom and nutmeg
Gur ki Roti
A sweet treat made with jaggery, wheat flour, ghee, and flavored with cardamom. It's usually cut into diamond-shaped pieces
Gur Papdi
Similar to gur papdi, it's a thin, crispy sweet made with jaggery, ghee, and nuts
Gur ki Patti
A rich and decadent dessert made with semolina (sooji), jaggery, ghee, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
Gur Ka Halwa
A creamy rice pudding made with jaggery instead of sugar, flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts
Gur Ki Kheer
A Bengali sweet made with cottage cheese (chenna) and jaggery, flavored with cardamom and shaped into small rounds
Gur Sandesh
Similar to traditional rasgulla, but made with jaggery syrup instead of sugar syrup, giving it a distinct flavor
Gur Rasgulla
Gur Poha
Flattened rice (poha) cooked with jaggery, coconut, and flavored with cardamom and nuts
A crunchy snack made with jaggery, whole wheat flour, ghee, and flavored with cardamom. It's usually diamond-shaped and deep-fried
Gur Shakkarpara
