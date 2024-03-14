Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 14, 2024

10 Indian Jaggery Dishes To Try

Also known as jaggery rice, it's a sweet rice dish made with jaggery, rice, and flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts

Image Source: Pexels

Gur Wale Chawal

A flatbread made with whole wheat flour and jaggery, often flavored with spices like cardamom and nutmeg

Gur ki Roti

Image Source: Pexels

A sweet treat made with jaggery, wheat flour, ghee, and flavored with cardamom. It's usually cut into diamond-shaped pieces

Gur Papdi

Image Source: Pexels

Similar to gur papdi, it's a thin, crispy sweet made with jaggery, ghee, and nuts

Gur ki Patti

Image Source: Pexels

A rich and decadent dessert made with semolina (sooji), jaggery, ghee, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

Image Source: Pexels

Gur Ka Halwa

A creamy rice pudding made with jaggery instead of sugar, flavored with cardamom, saffron, and nuts

Gur Ki Kheer

Image Source: Pexels

A Bengali sweet made with cottage cheese (chenna) and jaggery, flavored with cardamom and shaped into small rounds

Gur Sandesh

Image Source: Pexels

Similar to traditional rasgulla, but made with jaggery syrup instead of sugar syrup, giving it a distinct flavor

Gur Rasgulla

Image Source: Pexels

Gur Poha

Image Source: Pexels

Flattened rice (poha) cooked with jaggery, coconut, and flavored with cardamom and nuts

A crunchy snack made with jaggery, whole wheat flour, ghee, and flavored with cardamom. It's usually diamond-shaped and deep-fried

Gur Shakkarpara

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here