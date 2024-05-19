Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 19, 2024
10 Indian Millet Dishes To Try
A nutritious dish made with pearl millet, lentils, and spices; blending the right amount of taste and health
Bajra Khichdi
Image Source: Freepik
Flatbread made from sorghum millet, a staple in many Indian households; a healthier option for flatbread
Jowar Roti
Image Source: Freepik
Savory pancakes that are made from finger millet; and served with sambar! These dosas are nutritious and tasty
Ragi Dosa
Image Source: Freepik
A healthy breakfast dish cooked with foxtail millet, vegetables, and spices; a perfect start of the day
Foxtail Millet Upma
Image Source: Freepik
A South Indian dish similar to khichdi, but made with barnyard millet that is also known as Sama; it is often served during fasts
Image Source: Freepik
Barnyard Millet Pongal
A flavorful and fragrant rice alternative made with little millet, often paired with vegetables or meat
Little Millet Pulao
Image Source: Freepik
Soft and fluffy idlis made from kodo millet, a healthier and nutritious South Indian dish variant
Kodo Millet Idli
Image Source: Freepik
A comforting porridge made with proso millet, milk, and sweeteners like jaggery or sugar; a decadent and nutritious dessert option
Proso Millet Porridge
Image Source: Freepik
Pearl Millet Kheer
Image Source: Freepik
A creamy dessert made from pearl millet, milk, and nuts, and is then flavored with cardamom and saffron
A refreshing salad featuring jowar, which is mixed with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a tangy dressing for a healthful gorging option
Sorghum Millet Salad
Image Source: Freepik
