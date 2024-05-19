Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

may 19, 2024

10 Indian Millet Dishes To Try

A nutritious dish made with pearl millet, lentils, and spices; blending the right amount of taste and health

Bajra Khichdi

Image Source: Freepik

Flatbread made from sorghum millet, a staple in many Indian households; a healthier option for flatbread

Jowar Roti

Image Source: Freepik

Savory pancakes that are made from finger millet; and served with sambar! These dosas are nutritious and tasty

Ragi Dosa

Image Source: Freepik

A healthy breakfast dish cooked with foxtail millet, vegetables, and spices; a perfect start of the day

Foxtail Millet Upma

Image Source: Freepik

A South Indian dish similar to khichdi, but made with barnyard millet that is also known as Sama; it is often served during fasts

Image Source: Freepik

Barnyard Millet Pongal

A flavorful and fragrant rice alternative made with little millet, often paired with vegetables or meat

Little Millet Pulao

Image Source: Freepik

Soft and fluffy idlis made from kodo millet, a healthier and nutritious South Indian dish variant

Kodo Millet Idli

Image Source: Freepik

A comforting porridge made with proso millet, milk, and sweeteners like jaggery or sugar; a decadent and nutritious dessert option 

Proso Millet Porridge

Image Source: Freepik

Pearl Millet Kheer

Image Source: Freepik

A creamy dessert made from pearl millet, milk, and nuts, and is then flavored with cardamom and saffron

A refreshing salad featuring jowar, which is mixed with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a tangy dressing for a healthful gorging option

Sorghum Millet Salad

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here