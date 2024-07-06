Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

july 06, 2024

10 Indian Monsoon Snack Recipes to Savor

Mix gram flour, spices, and chopped vegetables (like onions, potatoes, and spinach). Deep fry until golden brown. Serve hot with chutney

Pakoras

Image Source: Freepik

Fill pastry dough with a spicy mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. Fold into triangular shapes and deep fry. Enjoy with tamarind chutney

Image Source: Freepik

Samosas

Roast corn on the cob over an open flame until slightly charred. Rub with lemon juice, salt, and chili powder for a tangy flavor

Bhutta (Roasted Corn)

Image Source: Freepik

Mash boiled potatoes and mix with spices. Shape into patties and shallow fry until crispy. Serve with yogurt and tamarind chutney

Aloo Tikki

Image Source: Freepik

Mix boiled chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander. Add chaat masala, lemon juice, and tamarind chutney

Image Source: Freepik

Chana Chaat

Cook mixed vegetables with spices and mash. Serve hot with buttered pav (bread rolls) and chopped onions

Pav Bhaji

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare spicy potato patties (batata vada) and place them inside a pav (bread roll). Serve with chutneys and fried green chilies

Vada Pav

Image Source: Freepik

Mix gram flour with chopped fenugreek leaves (methi), spices, and water to make a thick batter. Deep fry spoonfuls of batter until golden brown. Serve hot with green chutney

Methi Pakoras

Image Source: Freepik

Kachori

Image Source: Freepik

Prepare spicy dal (lentil) filling and encase it in a crispy, deep-fried pastry shell. Serve with tamarind chutney and spicy green chilies

Fill bread slices with a spicy potato mixture, dip in gram flour batter, and deep fry. Serve hot with ketchup or chutney

Bread Pakora

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here