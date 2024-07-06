Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
july 06, 2024
10 Indian Monsoon Snack Recipes to Savor
Mix gram flour, spices, and chopped vegetables (like onions, potatoes, and spinach). Deep fry until golden brown. Serve hot with chutney
Pakoras
Image Source: Freepik
Fill pastry dough with a spicy mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices. Fold into triangular shapes and deep fry. Enjoy with tamarind chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Samosas
Roast corn on the cob over an open flame until slightly charred. Rub with lemon juice, salt, and chili powder for a tangy flavor
Bhutta (Roasted Corn)
Image Source: Freepik
Mash boiled potatoes and mix with spices. Shape into patties and shallow fry until crispy. Serve with yogurt and tamarind chutney
Aloo Tikki
Image Source: Freepik
Mix boiled chickpeas with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander. Add chaat masala, lemon juice, and tamarind chutney
Image Source: Freepik
Chana Chaat
Cook mixed vegetables with spices and mash. Serve hot with buttered pav (bread rolls) and chopped onions
Pav Bhaji
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare spicy potato patties (batata vada) and place them inside a pav (bread roll). Serve with chutneys and fried green chilies
Vada Pav
Image Source: Freepik
Mix gram flour with chopped fenugreek leaves (methi), spices, and water to make a thick batter. Deep fry spoonfuls of batter until golden brown. Serve hot with green chutney
Methi Pakoras
Image Source: Freepik
Kachori
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare spicy dal (lentil) filling and encase it in a crispy, deep-fried pastry shell. Serve with tamarind chutney and spicy green chilies
Fill bread slices with a spicy potato mixture, dip in gram flour batter, and deep fry. Serve hot with ketchup or chutney
Bread Pakora
Image Source: Freepik
