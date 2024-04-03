Heading 3
april 03, 2024
10 Indian Mushroom Dishes to try
This Coorg dish is stir-fried with mushrooms, chilies, coconut vinegar, and coriander leaves enjoyed in each part of Karnataka
Mushroom chili fry
Image Source: Freepik
This richly flavored dish is prepared by dipping mushrooms in gravy made by using shahi garam masala
Shahi Mushroom
Image Source: Freepik
This simple mushroom dish is made with black pepper and tastes best with hot steamed rice
Kalan Milagu
Image Source: Freepik
For all spice lovers, this Tamil Nadu dish is prepared with Mushrooms tossed with tamarind, coconut, chilies, and pepper
Mushroom Chettinad
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy your meal with Mushroom kofta made with fried spinach and cottage cheese batter stuffed with mushroom, dipped in a tomato gravy
Image Source: Freepik
Mushroom Kofta
This perfect mushroom snack is made by frying potatoes, mushrooms, cottage cheese, and spice batter, served with mango pickle sauce
Potato and Mushroom Kebab
Image Source: Freepik
This last-minute snack recipe is enjoyed with a mushroom cap stuffed with filling coriander
Stuffed Dhaniya and Pepper mushrooms
Image Source: Freepik
This amazing mushroom twist in a South Indian dish is enjoyed with mushrooms, spinach, and corn
Mushroom Uttapam
Image Source: Freepik
Matar Mushroom Sukhe
Image Source: Freepik
This light dish prepared with mushroom mixed with peas and mild spices is a must-try for a healthy snack time
This Goan dish is made with the burst of flavors of coconut oil, tamarind, kokum, and Goan Vinegar
Image Source: Pexels
Mushroom Xacuti
