Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

april 03, 2024

10 Indian Mushroom Dishes to try

This Coorg dish is stir-fried with mushrooms, chilies, coconut vinegar, and coriander leaves enjoyed in each part of Karnataka

Mushroom chili fry

Image Source: Freepik

This richly flavored dish is prepared by dipping mushrooms in gravy made by using shahi garam masala

Shahi Mushroom

Image Source: Freepik

This simple mushroom dish is made with black pepper and tastes best with hot steamed rice

Kalan Milagu

Image Source: Freepik

For all spice lovers, this Tamil Nadu dish is prepared with Mushrooms tossed with tamarind, coconut, chilies, and pepper

Mushroom Chettinad

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy your meal with Mushroom kofta made with fried spinach and cottage cheese batter stuffed with mushroom, dipped in a tomato gravy

Image Source: Freepik

Mushroom Kofta

This perfect mushroom snack is made by frying potatoes, mushrooms, cottage cheese, and spice batter, served with mango pickle sauce

Potato and Mushroom Kebab

Image Source: Freepik

This last-minute snack recipe is enjoyed with a mushroom cap stuffed with filling coriander 

Stuffed Dhaniya and Pepper mushrooms

Image Source: Freepik

This amazing mushroom twist in a South Indian dish is enjoyed with mushrooms, spinach, and corn 

Mushroom Uttapam

Image Source: Freepik

Matar Mushroom Sukhe

Image Source: Freepik

This light dish prepared with mushroom mixed with peas and mild spices is a must-try for a healthy snack time

This Goan dish is made with the burst of flavors of coconut oil, tamarind, kokum, and Goan Vinegar

Image Source: Pexels

Mushroom Xacuti

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here