10 Indian names from letter ‘K'
Meaning "great", Kabir is a popular name in India often associated with wisdom and spirituality
Kabir
This name means "grace of God" and is a popular choice for boys
Kiaan
Kia
A short and sweet name, Kia means "season's beginning" or "earth"
Kiara means "light" or "bright" and is a modern and trendy name for girls
Kiara
This name means "lotus" and is often associated with beauty and purity
Kunal
Kriti means "creation" or "work of art", making it a unique and creative choice
Kriti
This name is associated with the divine and is popular among boys
Krish
Kiansh
Kiansh symbolizes "God's grace" or "divine gift", representing a sense of blessing and gratitude
Kyra
Kyra means "lord" and is a trendy and elegant name for girls
A combination of Kavya and Ansh, Kavyansh signifies a poetic part or essence
Kavyansh
