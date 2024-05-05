Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 05, 2024

10 Indian names from letter ‘K'

Meaning "great", Kabir is a popular name in India often associated with wisdom and spirituality

Kabir

Image Source:  freepik

This name means "grace of God" and is a popular choice for boys

Kiaan

Image Source:  freepik

Kia 

Image Source:  shutterstock

A short and sweet name, Kia means "season's beginning" or "earth"

Kiara means "light" or "bright" and is a modern and trendy name for girls

Kiara

Image Source:  Kiara Advani's Instagram 

This name means "lotus" and is often associated with beauty and purity

Image Source:  Kunal Kemmu Instagram 

Kunal

Kriti means "creation" or "work of art", making it a unique and creative choice

Kriti

Image Source:  Kriti Sanon Instagram 

This name is associated with the divine and is popular among boys

Krish

Image Source:  Rishabh Jaiswal Instagram 

Kiansh

Image Source:  freepik

Kiansh symbolizes "God's grace" or "divine gift", representing a sense of blessing and gratitude

Kyra

Image Source:  shutterstock

Kyra means "lord" and is a trendy and elegant name for girls

A combination of Kavya and Ansh, Kavyansh signifies a poetic part or essence

Kavyansh

Image Source:  freepik

