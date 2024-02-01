Heading 3

 February 1, 2024

10 Indian names from the letter 'T' 

A beautiful and delicate name for girls, meaning "delicate" or "slender"

Tanvi

A strong and masculine name for boys, meaning "frost" or "snow"

Tushar

A graceful and elegant name for girls, meaning "thirst" or "desire"

Trisha

This lovely and meaningful name Tanisha means "ambition" or "desire”

Tanisha

A celestial and enchanting name for girls, meaning "star" or "goddess"

Tara

A radiant and fiery name for boys, meaning "brightness" or "illumination"

Tejas

A unique and meaningful name for boys, meaning "lord of three worlds"

Trishaan

A modern and stylish name for girls, meaning "the third" or "trinity"

Triya

A sweet and endearing name for girls, meaning "fairy queen" or "princess"

Tanya

A sparkling and vibrant name for girls, meaning "lustrous" or "radiant"

Tejal

