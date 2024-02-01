Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
February 1, 2024
10 Indian names from the letter 'T'
A beautiful and delicate name for girls, meaning "delicate" or "slender"
Tanvi
Image: Pexels
A strong and masculine name for boys, meaning "frost" or "snow"
Tushar
Image: Pexels
A graceful and elegant name for girls, meaning "thirst" or "desire"
Trisha
Image: Pexels
This lovely and meaningful name Tanisha means "ambition" or "desire”
Tanisha
Image: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram
A celestial and enchanting name for girls, meaning "star" or "goddess"
Tara
Image: Pexels
A radiant and fiery name for boys, meaning "brightness" or "illumination"
Tejas
Image: Pexels
A unique and meaningful name for boys, meaning "lord of three worlds"
Trishaan
Image: Pexels
A modern and stylish name for girls, meaning "the third" or "trinity"
Triya
Image: Pexels
A sweet and endearing name for girls, meaning "fairy queen" or "princess"
Tanya
Image: Tanya Sharma Instagram
A sparkling and vibrant name for girls, meaning "lustrous" or "radiant"
Tejal
Image: Pexels
