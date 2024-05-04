Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
MAY 04, 2024
10 Indian names starting with letter ‘Y’
Yatharth means "truth" or "reality." It is a meaningful and profound name that signifies honesty and authenticity
Yatharth
Yuvanika is a unique and modern Indian name that means youthful
Yuvanika
Yashvi is a beautiful Indian name that means "fame" or "glory”
Yashvi
Yuvisha means a young woman
Yuvisha
Yana is a stylish name that means God is gracious
Yana
Yovan is a modern name that means young warrior
Yovan
Yuvit is a unique name that means youthful
Yuvit
Yashasvi means "successful" or “one who is full of fame”
Yashasvi
Yuvansh
Yuvansh is derived from a Hindu word meaning young generation
Yasmine is a stylish and popular name, meaning "Jasmine flower”
Yasmine
