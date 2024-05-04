Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

MAY 04, 2024

10 Indian names starting with letter ‘Y’ 

Yatharth means "truth" or "reality." It is a meaningful and profound name that signifies honesty and authenticity

Yatharth

Image Source: Freepik 

Yuvanika is a unique and modern Indian name that means youthful 

Yuvanika

Image Source: Freepik 

Yashvi is a beautiful Indian name that means "fame" or "glory”

Yashvi 

Image Source: Freepik 

Yuvisha means a young woman

Yuvisha

Image Source: Freepik 

Yana is a stylish name that means God is gracious

Yana

Image Source: Freepik 

Yovan is a modern name that means young warrior

Image Source: Freepik 

Yovan

Yuvit is a unique name that means youthful

Yuvit

Image Source: Freepik 

Yashasvi means "successful" or “one who is full of fame”

Yashasvi

Image Source: Freepik 

Yuvansh 

Image Source: Freepik 

Yuvansh is derived from a Hindu word meaning young generation

Yasmine is a stylish and popular name, meaning "Jasmine flower”

Yasmine 

Image Source: Freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here