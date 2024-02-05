Heading 3

FEBRUARY 05, 2024

10 Indian Names Starting With 'R'

Meaning of the name is “Peaceful, Happiness, Free, Bliss”

Raha 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This contemporary name signifies "little king" and represents someone who is confident, ambitious, and destined for greatness

Riaan

Image: Pexels

Meaning "beautiful" or "made of silver," Rupal signifies elegance and grace

Rupal

Image: Pexels 

Meaning "full of love" or "spring of love," Riddhima is a contemporary name that exudes abundance and success

Riddhima

Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram 

This name means "singer" or "graceful”

Riya

Image: Riya Sharma Instagram 

This name means "silver" and represents purity and brightness

Rajat

Image: Pexels 

This name is derived from the Sanskrit word for "shore" and has a serene and natural charm

Riva

Image: Riva Arora Instagram 

A name that means "good human being" or "benevolent," Rishaan represents kindness, compassion, and a positive outlook

Rishaan

Image: Pexels

A trendy and stylish name, Rashi means "sign" or "zodiac" and is often associated with someone who is intuitive and perceptive

Rashi

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram 

This name means "soul" or "spirit" and represents inner beauty and strength

Ruhi

Image: Ruhi Singh Instagram 

