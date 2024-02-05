Heading 3
FEBRUARY 05, 2024
10 Indian Names Starting With 'R'
Meaning of the name is “Peaceful, Happiness, Free, Bliss”
Raha
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This contemporary name signifies "little king" and represents someone who is confident, ambitious, and destined for greatness
Riaan
Image: Pexels
Meaning "beautiful" or "made of silver," Rupal signifies elegance and grace
Rupal
Image: Pexels
Meaning "full of love" or "spring of love," Riddhima is a contemporary name that exudes abundance and success
Riddhima
Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram
This name means "singer" or "graceful”
Riya
Image: Riya Sharma Instagram
This name means "silver" and represents purity and brightness
Rajat
Image: Pexels
This name is derived from the Sanskrit word for "shore" and has a serene and natural charm
Riva
Image: Riva Arora Instagram
A name that means "good human being" or "benevolent," Rishaan represents kindness, compassion, and a positive outlook
Rishaan
Image: Pexels
A trendy and stylish name, Rashi means "sign" or "zodiac" and is often associated with someone who is intuitive and perceptive
Rashi
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
This name means "soul" or "spirit" and represents inner beauty and strength
Ruhi
Image: Ruhi Singh Instagram
