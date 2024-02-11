Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
10 Indian names with letter ‘V'
This name means "full of life" or "energetic" in Sanskrit
Vivaan
Image: pexels
This name means "brave" or "courageous" in Hindi. It's a popular choice for boys in India
Veer
Image: pexels
Vihaan
Image: pexels
Meaning "dawn" or "morning" in Sanskrit, it signifies a new beginning
This name means "lineage" or "ancestry" and represents family heritage
Vansh
Image: pexels
Vaidehi is a Sanskrit name meaning "daughter of King Janaka." It is also another name for Sita, the wife of Lord Rama
Vaidehi
Image: pexels
This name means "gracious gift of God" and represents a precious blessing
Vanya
Image: pexels
Vayu is the Hindu god of wind. The name signifies power and strength
Vayu
Image: pexels
Vinay means "modesty" or "humility" in Hindi. It is a virtue that is highly valued in Indian culture
Vinay
Image: pexels
Vanshi is a Hindi name that means "flute." It is often associated with Lord Krishna and his enchanting music
Vanshi
Image: pexels
Vibha is an Indian name that means "radiant" or "light." It signifies brightness, positivity, and inner beauty
Vibha
Image: pexels
