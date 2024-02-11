Heading 3

10 Indian names with letter ‘V'

This name means "full of life" or "energetic" in Sanskrit

Vivaan

This name means "brave" or "courageous" in Hindi. It's a popular choice for boys in India

Veer

Vihaan

Meaning "dawn" or "morning" in Sanskrit, it signifies a new beginning

This name means "lineage" or "ancestry" and represents family heritage

Vansh

Vaidehi is a Sanskrit name meaning "daughter of King Janaka." It is also another name for Sita, the wife of Lord Rama

Vaidehi

This name means "gracious gift of God" and represents a precious blessing

Vanya

Vayu is the Hindu god of wind. The name signifies power and strength

Vayu

Vinay means "modesty" or "humility" in Hindi. It is a virtue that is highly valued in Indian culture

Vinay

Vanshi is a Hindi name that means "flute." It is often associated with Lord Krishna and his enchanting music

Vanshi

Vibha is an Indian name that means "radiant" or "light." It signifies brightness, positivity, and inner beauty

Vibha

