Raina Reyaz

December 22, 2023

10 Indian poets to read

Explore the poetic genius of Tagore, the first non-European Nobel laureate in Literature, whose works, including Gitanjali, echo the soul of India

Rabindranath Tagore

Enter the poetic realms of Kalidasa, often regarded as the Shakespeare of India. His timeless epics, such as Shakuntala and Kumarasambhava, showcase unparalleled mastery in Sanskrit literature

Kalidasa 

Celebrate the Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu, whose eloquent poetry and advocacy for Indian independence have left an indelible mark

Sarojini Naidu

Discover the bold and evocative poetry of Kamala Das, known for her unapologetic exploration of identity, love, and womanhood

Kamala Das

Delve into the eloquent and profound ghazals of Mirza Ghalib, a maestro of Urdu poetry whose words encapsulate the complexities of love, pain, and existential reflections

Mirza Ghalib 

Explore the nuanced verses of Jayanta Mahapatra, a poet known for his introspective and evocative exploration of identity, heritage, and human emotions

Jayanta Mahapatra

The polymathic poet, musician, and scholar of the 13th century. His eloquent works, including ghazals, qawwalis, and masnavis, resonate with themes of love, mysticism, and societal observations

Amir Khusrau 

Encounter the diverse poetic expressions of Keki N. Daruwalla, whose work ranges from historical narratives to reflections on contemporary society

Keki N. Daruwalla

Delve into the poetic prowess of Javed Akhtar, a versatile artist whose words transcend genres, be it in films or standalone poetry

Javed Akhtar

Immerse yourself in Gulzar's lyrical mastery, where his poignant verses and soulful expressions have made him a stalwart in Indian poetry and film

Gulzar

