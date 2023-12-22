Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
lifestyle
December 22, 2023
10 Indian poets to read
Explore the poetic genius of Tagore, the first non-European Nobel laureate in Literature, whose works, including Gitanjali, echo the soul of India
Rabindranath Tagore
Images Sources: Pexels
Enter the poetic realms of Kalidasa, often regarded as the Shakespeare of India. His timeless epics, such as Shakuntala and Kumarasambhava, showcase unparalleled mastery in Sanskrit literature
Kalidasa
Images Sources: Pexels
Celebrate the Nightingale of India, Sarojini Naidu, whose eloquent poetry and advocacy for Indian independence have left an indelible mark
Sarojini Naidu
Images Sources: Pexels
Discover the bold and evocative poetry of Kamala Das, known for her unapologetic exploration of identity, love, and womanhood
Images Sources: Pexels
Kamala Das
Delve into the eloquent and profound ghazals of Mirza Ghalib, a maestro of Urdu poetry whose words encapsulate the complexities of love, pain, and existential reflections
Mirza Ghalib
Images Sources: Pexels
Explore the nuanced verses of Jayanta Mahapatra, a poet known for his introspective and evocative exploration of identity, heritage, and human emotions
Jayanta Mahapatra
Images Sources: Pexels
The polymathic poet, musician, and scholar of the 13th century. His eloquent works, including ghazals, qawwalis, and masnavis, resonate with themes of love, mysticism, and societal observations
Amir Khusrau
Images Sources: Pexels
Encounter the diverse poetic expressions of Keki N. Daruwalla, whose work ranges from historical narratives to reflections on contemporary society
Keki N. Daruwalla
Images Sources: Pexels
Delve into the poetic prowess of Javed Akhtar, a versatile artist whose words transcend genres, be it in films or standalone poetry
Javed Akhtar
Images Sources: Pexels
Immerse yourself in Gulzar's lyrical mastery, where his poignant verses and soulful expressions have made him a stalwart in Indian poetry and film
Gulzar
Images Sources: Pexels
