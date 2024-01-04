Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

10 Indian pulses to eat in winter

Due to its mild and earthy flavour, it can be used in a wide range of culinary preparations

Urad Dal

Image Source: Shutterstock

It takes on the flavours of spices and other ingredients in any dish because of its soft texture and mild flavour when cooked

Moong dal 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Kidney beans, are a common legume in Indian cooking, especially in North Indian cuisine

Rajma

Image Source: Shutterstock

Black chickpeas maintain their firm texture after cooking, giving the ingredient a delightful bite

Image Source: Shutterstock

Kala Chana

Takes on a creamy texture when cooked, particularly when used in soups, stews, or curries

Lobia

Image Source: Shutterstock

Horse gram, has a unique earthy and nutty flavour which gives dishes more complexity

Kulthi 

Image Source: Shutterstock

The mild, earthy flavour of masoor dal complements a wide range of spices and herbs

Masoor dal 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Toor dal 

Image Source: Shutterstock

Toor dal is a staple in Indian cuisine and is used in a variety of lentil-based dishes

Chickpeas are versatile and can be used in curries, salads, and snacks

Kabuli Chana

Image Source: Shutterstock

Chana dal is versatile and can be used in soups, stews, and curries

Chana dal 

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here