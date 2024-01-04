Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 04, 2024
10 Indian pulses to eat in winter
Due to its mild and earthy flavour, it can be used in a wide range of culinary preparations
Urad Dal
It takes on the flavours of spices and other ingredients in any dish because of its soft texture and mild flavour when cooked
Moong dal
Kidney beans, are a common legume in Indian cooking, especially in North Indian cuisine
Rajma
Black chickpeas maintain their firm texture after cooking, giving the ingredient a delightful bite
Kala Chana
Takes on a creamy texture when cooked, particularly when used in soups, stews, or curries
Lobia
Horse gram, has a unique earthy and nutty flavour which gives dishes more complexity
Kulthi
The mild, earthy flavour of masoor dal complements a wide range of spices and herbs
Masoor dal
Toor dal
Toor dal is a staple in Indian cuisine and is used in a variety of lentil-based dishes
Chickpeas are versatile and can be used in curries, salads, and snacks
Kabuli Chana
Chana dal is versatile and can be used in soups, stews, and curries
Chana dal
