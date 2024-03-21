Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 21, 2024
10 Indian Sandwich Recipes To Try
Grilled paneer cubes marinated in tikka spices, stuffed in between bread slices with mint chutney and veggies
Paneer Tikka Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Spiced mashed potato filling with cheese, green chutney, and chaat masala grilled between bread slices
Masala Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Layers of cucumber, tomato, boiled potato, onion, and beetroot slices seasoned with chaat masala and sandwiched between bread slices
Bombay Veg Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Aloo tikki (potato patty) sandwiched between bread slices with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, and sliced onions
Aloo Tikki Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Bread slices layered with green chutney, tomato slices, cucumber slices, and cheese
Image Source: Pexels
Chutney Sandwich
Mixed vegetables like carrots, capsicum, and cabbage mixed with mayonnaise and sandwiched between bread slices
Vegetable Mayonnaise Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Spicy scrambled eggs (bhurji) mixed with onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, sandwiched between bread slices
Egg Bhurji Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Grilled or shredded chicken mixed with spicy Indian masalas, green chutney, and lettuce between bread slices
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Dahi Toast
Image Source: Pexels
Bread slices topped with a mixture of yogurt (dahi), chopped veggies like tomatoes, onions, and capsicum, seasoned with chaat masala, and grilled until crispy
Schezwan sauce mixed with veggies like bell peppers, onions, and cabbage, spread between bread slices and grilled to perfection
Schezwan Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
