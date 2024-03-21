Heading 3

March 21, 2024

10 Indian Sandwich Recipes To Try

Grilled paneer cubes marinated in tikka spices, stuffed in between bread slices with mint chutney and veggies

Paneer Tikka Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

Spiced mashed potato filling with cheese, green chutney, and chaat masala grilled between bread slices

Masala Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

Layers of cucumber, tomato, boiled potato, onion, and beetroot slices seasoned with chaat masala and sandwiched between bread slices

Bombay Veg Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

Aloo tikki (potato patty) sandwiched between bread slices with mint chutney, tamarind chutney, and sliced onions

Aloo Tikki Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

Bread slices layered with green chutney, tomato slices, cucumber slices, and cheese

Image Source: Pexels

Chutney Sandwich

Mixed vegetables like carrots, capsicum, and cabbage mixed with mayonnaise and sandwiched between bread slices

Vegetable Mayonnaise Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

Spicy scrambled eggs (bhurji) mixed with onions, tomatoes, and green chilies, sandwiched between bread slices

Egg Bhurji Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

Grilled or shredded chicken mixed with spicy Indian masalas, green chutney, and lettuce between bread slices

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

Dahi Toast

Image Source: Pexels

Bread slices topped with a mixture of yogurt (dahi), chopped veggies like tomatoes, onions, and capsicum, seasoned with chaat masala, and grilled until crispy

Schezwan sauce mixed with veggies like bell peppers, onions, and cabbage, spread between bread slices and grilled to perfection

Schezwan Sandwich

Image Source: Pexels

