A popular deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes and peas
Samosa
Image: Shutterstock
Deep-fried fritters made from gram flour and various ingredients like onions, spinach, or potatoes
Pakoras
Image: Shutterstock
Crispy, deep-fried pastries filled with a savory mixture of lentils, spices, and sometimes onions
Kachoris
Image: Shutterstock
A savory street food snack that includes a mix of ingredients like chickpeas, potatoes, and chutneys
Chaat
Image: Shutterstock
Crunchy, savory crackers made from flour, spices, and ghee
Mathri
Image: Shutterstock
Potato patties seasoned with spices, shallow-fried until crispy
Aloo Tikki
Image: Shutterstock
A North Indian dish featuring spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bhature
Chole Bhature
Image: Shutterstock
Hollow, crispy puris filled with a mixture of spicy, tangy water, mashed potatoes, and chutney
Pani Puri
Image: Shutterstock
Spiral-shaped snacks made from rice flour, gram flour, and spices
Chakli
Image: Shutterstock
