 Jiya Surana

NOVEMBER 08, 2023

10 Indian savoury dishes

A popular street food originated from Mumbai consists of a spicy potato fritter served in a bun

Vada Pav

A popular deep-fried pastry filled with spiced potatoes and peas

Samosa

Deep-fried fritters made from gram flour and various ingredients like onions, spinach, or potatoes

Pakoras

Crispy, deep-fried pastries filled with a savory mixture of lentils, spices, and sometimes onions

Kachoris

A savory street food snack that includes a mix of ingredients like chickpeas, potatoes, and chutneys

Chaat

Crunchy, savory crackers made from flour, spices, and ghee

Mathri

Potato patties seasoned with spices, shallow-fried until crispy

Aloo Tikki

A North Indian dish featuring spicy chickpea curry (chole) served with deep-fried bhature

Chole Bhature

Hollow, crispy puris filled with a mixture of spicy, tangy water, mashed potatoes, and chutney

Pani Puri

Spiral-shaped snacks made from rice flour, gram flour, and spices

Chakli

