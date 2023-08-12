Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 12, 2023
10 indian spices & herbs for weight loss
It contains several antioxidants & anti-inflammatory compounds that helps aid weight loss
Cinnamon
Popularly known as Saunf, it has several antioxidant characteristics that aid digestive health. Improved digestive health results in weight loss
Fennel
The active element in cayenne pepper helps reduce bad cholesterol & the capsaicin contains thermogenic properties that help burn fat
Cayenne pepper
Fenugreek improves weight loss by lowering fat accumulation
Fenugreek
Cardamom
It is a diuretic & digestive stimulant that boosts metabolism and burns fat more effectively
Black pepper
Black pepper contains piperine, which helps improve metabolic function and reduces fat storage in the body
Garlic is essential for increasing metabolic rate, and helps the body lose weight more efficiently
Garlic
Turmeric is known for its immune-boosting qualities. It also aids in digestion and is a powerful fat burning agent
Turmeric
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha helps reduce the adverse effects of cortisol on the body and overall health. It also suppresses hunger, which aids in weight loss
Guggul contains plant steroids known as guggulsterone that help lower cholesterol
Guggul
