Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

10 indian spices & herbs for weight loss

Images: Pexels

It contains several antioxidants & anti-inflammatory compounds that helps aid weight loss

Cinnamon

Popularly known as Saunf, it has several antioxidant characteristics that aid digestive health. Improved digestive health results in weight loss

Images: Pexels

Fennel

The active element in cayenne pepper helps reduce bad cholesterol & the capsaicin contains thermogenic properties that help burn fat

Images: Pexels

Cayenne pepper

Fenugreek improves weight loss by lowering fat accumulation

Images: Pexels

Fenugreek

Cardamom

Images: Pexels

It is a diuretic & digestive stimulant that boosts metabolism and burns fat more effectively

Images: Pexels

Black pepper

Black pepper contains piperine, which helps improve metabolic function and reduces fat storage in the body

Garlic is essential for increasing metabolic rate, and helps the body lose weight more efficiently

Garlic

Images: Pexels

Turmeric is known for its immune-boosting qualities. It also aids in digestion and is a powerful fat burning agent

Turmeric

Images: Pexels

Ashwagandha

Images: Pexels

Ashwagandha helps reduce the adverse effects of cortisol on the body and overall health. It also suppresses hunger, which aids in weight loss

Images: Pexels

Guggul contains plant steroids known as guggulsterone that help lower cholesterol 

Guggul

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here