Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 15, 2024
10 Indian Stir Fried Vegetables To Try
Stir-fried potatoes and cauliflower with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander is India’s favorite combination!
Aloo Gobi
Image Source: freepik
Okra stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like garam masala and chili powder remains every kid's go-to lunchbox dish!
Bhindi Masala
Image Source: .freepik
Roasted and mashed eggplant stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds make for a delectable dish!
Baingan Bharta
Image Source: freepik
A medley of vegetables like carrots, beans, bell peppers, and peas stir-fried with basic spices; try this for a healthful meal!
Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry
Image Source: freepik
Stir-fried carrots with fenugreek leaves, cooked with mustard seeds, cumin, and green chilies
Image Source: freepik
Gajar Methi
Bell peppers stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like coriander, cumin, and turmeric is a famous side dish
Capsicum Fry
Image Source: freepik
Ivy gourd stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like mustard seeds, cumin, and red chili powder; nutritious and tasty!
Tindora Fry
Image Source: freepik
Karela Fry
Image Source: freepik
Bitter gourd slices stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric, coriander, and amchur powder; slightly bitter yet tasteful
Cabbage Thoran
Image Source: freepik
Shredded cabbage stir-fried with coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and turmeric; it has a tasty crunch to it
Sliced mushrooms stir-fried with onions, black pepper, and spices like cumin and coriander; an exotic dish prepared in a few minutes!
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.