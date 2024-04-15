Heading 3

10 Indian Stir Fried Vegetables To Try

Stir-fried potatoes and cauliflower with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander is India’s favorite combination! 

Aloo Gobi

Okra stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like garam masala and chili powder remains every kid's go-to lunchbox dish! 

Bhindi Masala

 Roasted and mashed eggplant stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds make for a delectable dish! 

Baingan Bharta

 A medley of vegetables like carrots, beans, bell peppers, and peas stir-fried with basic spices; try this for a healthful meal! 

Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry

Stir-fried carrots with fenugreek leaves, cooked with mustard seeds, cumin, and green chilies

Gajar Methi

Bell peppers stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like coriander, cumin, and turmeric is a famous side dish 

Capsicum Fry

Ivy gourd stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like mustard seeds, cumin, and red chili powder; nutritious and tasty! 

Tindora Fry

Karela Fry

Bitter gourd slices stir-fried with onions, tomatoes, and spices like turmeric, coriander, and amchur powder; slightly bitter yet tasteful 

Cabbage Thoran

Shredded cabbage stir-fried with coconut, curry leaves, mustard seeds, and turmeric; it has a tasty crunch to it

Sliced mushrooms stir-fried with onions, black pepper, and spices like cumin and coriander; an exotic dish prepared in a few minutes! 

Mushroom Pepper Fry

