Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 03, 2024

10 Indian summer desserts 

Chilled Indian dessert made by cooking rice and milk until thickened, flavored with cardamom, saffron, or rose water, and garnished with nuts. Served chilled in small clay pots

PHIRNI

Frozen Indian dessert with a denser texture than ice cream. Made by combining milk with condensed milk, milk powder, sugar, cardamom, and saffron. Topped with chopped pistachios

KULFI

Refreshing mango puree blended with milk, ice cubes, and sugar for a perfect summer treat

AAMRAS

A traditional Indian dessert drink made with vermicelli, basil seeds, rose syrup, and ice cream or kulfi

FALOODA

Yogurt mixed with sugar, saffron, and cardamom, served cold with dry fruits on top

SHRIKHAND

Soft dumplings in creamy, saffron-infused milk for a delightful Indian dessert

RASMALAI

Sweetened, caramelized yogurt made by fermenting milk with jaggery or sugar, popular in Bengali cuisine for its creamy texture and unique flavor

MISHTI DOI

BASUNDI 

Basundi is prepared with the inclusion of cardamom and sugar and gradual thickening of the milk. Flavored with Pistachios and almonds

THANDAI

A cooling drink made with milk, and nuts, and flavored with spices like saffron and cardamom

Soft and spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup served chilled

RASGULLA

