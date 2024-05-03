Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 03, 2024
10 Indian summer desserts
Chilled Indian dessert made by cooking rice and milk until thickened, flavored with cardamom, saffron, or rose water, and garnished with nuts. Served chilled in small clay pots
PHIRNI
Frozen Indian dessert with a denser texture than ice cream. Made by combining milk with condensed milk, milk powder, sugar, cardamom, and saffron. Topped with chopped pistachios
KULFI
Refreshing mango puree blended with milk, ice cubes, and sugar for a perfect summer treat
AAMRAS
A traditional Indian dessert drink made with vermicelli, basil seeds, rose syrup, and ice cream or kulfi
FALOODA
Yogurt mixed with sugar, saffron, and cardamom, served cold with dry fruits on top
SHRIKHAND
Soft dumplings in creamy, saffron-infused milk for a delightful Indian dessert
RASMALAI
Sweetened, caramelized yogurt made by fermenting milk with jaggery or sugar, popular in Bengali cuisine for its creamy texture and unique flavor
MISHTI DOI
BASUNDI
Basundi is prepared with the inclusion of cardamom and sugar and gradual thickening of the milk. Flavored with Pistachios and almonds
THANDAI
A cooling drink made with milk, and nuts, and flavored with spices like saffron and cardamom
Soft and spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup served chilled
RASGULLA
