Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
APRIL 25, 2024
10 Indian Sweets with a Chocolaty twist
Traditional barfi made with khoya is infused with chocolate flavor; it’s a beautiful as well as decadent treat!
Chocolate Barfi
Image Source: freepik
This Bengali sweet is made with cottage cheese, and is flavored with chocolate; it’s so fluffy that it’ll melt in your mouth at your first bite!
Chocolate Sandesh
Image Source: freepik
A modern twist on the traditional Maharashtrian dessert modak with a chocolate filling
Chocolate Modak
Image Source: freepik
Creamy milk fudge is flavored with chocolate syrup and shaped accordingly; it is a loved variation of peda
Chocolate Peda
Image Source: freepik
Yes, you heard it right! Classic Indian sweet balls made with chocolate and nuts give you the taste of traditional flavors in a chocolaty twist
Image Source: freepik
Chocolate Ladoo
Jalebi is made in the same basic process but instead of sugar syrup; this decadent treat is dipped into indulgent chocolate syrup
Chocolate Jalebi
Image Source: freepik
Soft, syrup-soaked dumplings infused with chocolate; it is guaranteed that once you taste it, you’ll never be able to look at gulab jamun in the same way
Chocolate Gulab Jamun
Image Source: freepik
Chocolate Halwa
Image Source: freepik
Rich, dense pudding-like sweet flavored with chocolate; which makes it rich and exquisite
Chocolate Kaju Katli
Image Source: freepik
Your favorite festival cashew nut fudge sweet is made with a swirl of chocolate and is transformed into a delectable and toothsome treat
Soft, spongy cheese balls are soaked in chocolate syrup; its a heavy and indulgent dessert offering you a double dose of sweetness
Chocolate Rasgulla
Image Source: freepik
