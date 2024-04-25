Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

APRIL 25, 2024

10 Indian Sweets with a Chocolaty twist

Traditional barfi made with khoya is infused with chocolate flavor; it’s a beautiful as well as decadent treat! 

 Chocolate Barfi

Image Source: freepik

This Bengali sweet is made with cottage cheese, and is flavored with chocolate; it’s so fluffy that it’ll melt in your mouth at your first bite! 

Chocolate Sandesh

Image Source: freepik

A modern twist on the traditional Maharashtrian dessert modak with a chocolate filling 

Chocolate Modak

Image Source: freepik

Creamy milk fudge is flavored with chocolate syrup and shaped accordingly; it is a loved variation of peda

 Chocolate Peda

Image Source: freepik

Yes, you heard it right! Classic Indian sweet balls made with chocolate and nuts give you the taste of traditional flavors in a chocolaty twist 

Image Source: freepik

Chocolate Ladoo

Jalebi is made in the same basic process but instead of sugar syrup; this decadent treat is dipped into indulgent chocolate syrup

Chocolate Jalebi

Image Source: freepik

Soft, syrup-soaked dumplings infused with chocolate; it is guaranteed that once you taste it, you’ll never be able to look at gulab jamun in the same way

Chocolate Gulab Jamun

Image Source: freepik

Chocolate Halwa

Image Source: freepik

Rich, dense pudding-like sweet flavored with chocolate; which makes it rich and exquisite 

Chocolate Kaju Katli

Image Source: freepik

Your favorite festival cashew nut fudge sweet is made with a swirl of chocolate and is transformed into a delectable and toothsome treat

Soft, spongy cheese balls are soaked in chocolate syrup; its a heavy and indulgent dessert offering you a double dose of sweetness 

 Chocolate Rasgulla

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here