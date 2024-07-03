Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
july 03, 2024
10 Indian Vegetable Curries You Need to Try
A rich and creamy curry made with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a tomato-based sauce
Paneer Butter Masala
A flavorful dry curry made with potatoes (aloo) and cauliflower (gobi) seasoned with spices
Aloo Gobi
Smoky and spicy mashed eggplant curry cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices
Baingan Bharta
A hearty and spicy chickpea curry cooked in a tomato and onion gravy
Chana Masala
A nutritious curry made with paneer cubes cooked in a creamy spinach (palak) sauce
Palak Paneer
A dry curry made with okra (bhindi) sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices
Bhindi Masala
Delicious fried vegetable and paneer dumplings (kofta) served in a rich and creamy gravy
Malai Kofta
A popular North Indian curry made with peas (matar) and paneer in a tomato-based sauce
Matar Paneer
A spicy and flavorful curry made with mixed vegetables cooked in a kadai (wok) with spices
Kadai Vegetable
Baby potatoes simmered in a rich and spicy yogurt-based gravy, popular in North India
Dum Aloo
