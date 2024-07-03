Heading 3

july 03, 2024

10 Indian Vegetable Curries You Need to Try

A rich and creamy curry made with paneer (Indian cottage cheese) in a tomato-based sauce

Paneer Butter Masala

A flavorful dry curry made with potatoes (aloo) and cauliflower (gobi) seasoned with spices

Aloo Gobi

Smoky and spicy mashed eggplant curry cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices

Baingan Bharta

A hearty and spicy chickpea curry cooked in a tomato and onion gravy

Chana Masala

A nutritious curry made with paneer cubes cooked in a creamy spinach (palak) sauce

Palak Paneer

A dry curry made with okra (bhindi) sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Bhindi Masala

Delicious fried vegetable and paneer dumplings (kofta) served in a rich and creamy gravy

Malai Kofta

A popular North Indian curry made with peas (matar) and paneer in a tomato-based sauce

Matar Paneer

A spicy and flavorful curry made with mixed vegetables cooked in a kadai (wok) with spices

Kadai Vegetable

Baby potatoes simmered in a rich and spicy yogurt-based gravy, popular in North India

Dum Aloo

