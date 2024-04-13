Heading 3
APRIL 13, 2024
10 India’s fun waterparks-theme parks
Located off the Mumbai-Pune expressway- Adlabs Aquaimagica is a thrilling waterpark with high-drop rides, perfect for adventure lovers
Adlabs Aquamagica
Situated in Borivali, Mumbai, is one of the largest waterparks with amazing slides and the biggest play pool, a must-go--place for a family getaway
Water Kingdom
A must-visit Amusement park on Mysore Road, Bengaluru, is known for its water and land rides
Wonder La, Bengaluru
This waterpark offers various water and land rides, and have fun with lazy river, watery coasters, Boomerang, rain disco, etc
Wonder La, Kochi
Also known as the Oysters, this park offers thrilling rides like OMG, perfect for a stress-buster getaway
Appughar or Oysters, Gurgaon
The go-to NCR’s entertainment hub is fun to visit for thrilling water rides like Turbo Tunnel and Rapid Race, that place lets you enjoy a dip in the pool and thrilling land rides
World of Wonder
Chenna’s favorite waterpark with rides like a Roller Coaster, free fall tower, and American wave pool, you can plan to visit this place for an amazing day out
Queens Land
GRS Fantasy park
Located in Mysore, this park offers a 60000 sq ft waterfall and rides like Aqua Tornado. For endless fun with family and friends
Ocean Park
Visit an exciting amusement park in Hyderabad for an escape from the city’s hustle-bustle, the best place to beat summer’s heat
Gurgaon cool leisure spot with rides like Tora Tora and lazy river, can be visited by people of all ages
Fun ‘n’ Food Village
