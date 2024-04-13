Heading 3

10 India’s fun waterparks-theme parks

Located off the Mumbai-Pune expressway- Adlabs Aquaimagica is a thrilling waterpark with high-drop rides, perfect for adventure lovers

Adlabs Aquamagica

Situated in Borivali, Mumbai, is one of the largest waterparks with amazing slides and the biggest play pool, a must-go--place for a family getaway

Water Kingdom

A must-visit Amusement park on Mysore Road, Bengaluru, is known for its water and land rides

Wonder La, Bengaluru

This waterpark offers various water and land rides, and have fun with lazy river, watery coasters, Boomerang, rain disco, etc

Wonder La, Kochi

Also known as the Oysters, this park offers thrilling rides like OMG, perfect for a stress-buster getaway

Appughar or Oysters, Gurgaon

The go-to NCR’s entertainment hub is fun to visit for thrilling water rides like Turbo Tunnel and Rapid Race, that place lets you enjoy a dip in the pool and thrilling land rides

World of Wonder

Chenna’s favorite waterpark with rides like a Roller Coaster, free fall tower, and American wave pool, you can plan to visit this place for an amazing day out

Queens Land

GRS Fantasy park

Located in Mysore, this park offers a 60000 sq ft waterfall and rides like Aqua Tornado. For endless fun with family and friends

Ocean Park

Visit an exciting amusement park in Hyderabad for an escape from the city’s hustle-bustle, the best place to beat summer’s heat

Gurgaon cool leisure spot with rides like Tora Tora and lazy river, can be visited by people of all ages

Fun ‘n’ Food Village

