Priyanshi Shah
Travel
APRIL 22, 2024
10 India’s largest railway stations
One of India’s oldest and busiest stations, it has 23 platforms and connects various destinations across the country
Howrah Junction, Kolkata
A major station in Kolkata has a high passenger capacity, offering amenities like AC waiting rooms and free Wi-Fi
Sealdah Junction
Serving both local and long-distance trains, it’s a major terminal in Mumbai with separate tracks for various destinations
Mumbai Central
Mumbai’s busiest station! Known for its iconic architecture and historical significance, this station serves various premium trains
Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus
Delhi's main junction has a high frequency of trains, boasts modern facilities, and holds the record of the world’s largest route relay interlocking system
New Delhi Railway Station
A bustling hub in South India serves as the gateway to the region, offering diverse facilities, including shopping malls and parking spaces
Chennai Central Railway Station
A major junction in Uttar Pradesh handles a significant number of trains and passengers, especially during festivals
Gorakhpur Railway Station
Kanpur Railway Station
Among the busiest stations in India after Howrah and New Delhi, this station serves as a major commuter hub. Handling a large number of trains and passengers
Vijayawada Railway Station
This crucial junction point serves as a link between major routes with 10 platforms and high-tech facilities
This key station in Mumbai’s central line connects the northeast and southeast lines of the suburban division
Kalyan Railway Station
