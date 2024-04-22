Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

APRIL 22, 2024

10 India’s largest railway stations

One of India’s oldest and busiest stations, it has 23 platforms and connects various destinations across the country

Howrah Junction, Kolkata

Image Source: freepik

A major station in Kolkata has a high passenger capacity, offering amenities like AC waiting rooms and free Wi-Fi

Sealdah Junction

Image Source: freepik

Serving both local and long-distance trains, it’s a major terminal in Mumbai with separate tracks for various destinations

Mumbai Central

Image Source: freepik

Mumbai’s busiest station! Known for its iconic architecture and historical significance, this station serves various premium trains

Chhatrapati Shivaji Railway Terminus

Image Source: freepik

Delhi's main junction has a high frequency of trains, boasts modern facilities, and holds the record of the world’s largest route relay interlocking system

Image Source: freepik

New Delhi Railway Station

A bustling hub in South India serves as the gateway to the region, offering diverse facilities, including shopping malls and parking spaces

Chennai Central Railway Station

Image Source: freepik

A major junction in Uttar Pradesh handles a significant number of trains and passengers, especially during festivals

Gorakhpur Railway Station

Image Source: freepik

Kanpur Railway Station

Image Source: freepik

Among the busiest stations in India after Howrah and New Delhi, this station serves as a major commuter hub. Handling a large number of trains and passengers

Vijayawada Railway Station

Image Source: freepik

This crucial junction point serves as a link between major routes with 10 platforms and high-tech facilities

This key station in Mumbai’s central line connects the northeast and southeast lines of the suburban division

Kalyan Railway Station

Image Source: freepik

