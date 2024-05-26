Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

may 26, 2024

10 indoor games to play with kids 

A classic game where one person hides, and others try to find them

Hide and Seek

Image Source: freepik

Games like Monopoly, Scrabble, Snakes and Ladders, and Ludo can be fun and educational

Board Games

Image Source: freepik

Use Lego or building blocks to create structures and let kids' creativity flow

Building Blocks

Image Source: freepik

Work on puzzles together as a family. It's a relaxing and engaging activity for kids of all ages

Puzzle Time

Image Source: freepik

Create clues and hide treasures around the house for kids to find

Image Source: freepik

Indoor Treasure Hunt

Act out words or phrases without speaking, and others guess what you're trying to convey

Charades

Image Source: freepik

Draw clues on paper, and teammates guess the word or phrase

Pictionary

Image Source: freepik

Play music and have a dance-off or a dance party with fun moves

Dance Party

Image Source: freepik

Storytelling

Image Source: freepik

Encourage kids to create and share their stories, or read books together

One person gives commands starting with "Simon says," and others follow only if "Simon says" is mentioned

Simon Says

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here