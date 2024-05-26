Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
may 26, 2024
10 indoor games to play with kids
A classic game where one person hides, and others try to find them
Hide and Seek
Games like Monopoly, Scrabble, Snakes and Ladders, and Ludo can be fun and educational
Board Games
Use Lego or building blocks to create structures and let kids' creativity flow
Building Blocks
Work on puzzles together as a family. It's a relaxing and engaging activity for kids of all ages
Puzzle Time
Create clues and hide treasures around the house for kids to find
Indoor Treasure Hunt
Act out words or phrases without speaking, and others guess what you're trying to convey
Charades
Draw clues on paper, and teammates guess the word or phrase
Pictionary
Play music and have a dance-off or a dance party with fun moves
Dance Party
Storytelling
Encourage kids to create and share their stories, or read books together
One person gives commands starting with "Simon says," and others follow only if "Simon says" is mentioned
Simon Says
