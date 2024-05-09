Heading 3
10 Ingredients For Good Mental Health
Emotions are signals that tell us what we need when things are off-balance
Learn to feel your feelings
Boundaries prevent resentment and mental fatigue
Say 'no' when you are at capacity
This will help you feel rejuvenated and happy overall
Make time for things that bring you joy
Movement makes the brain stronger in thinking ability and emotion regulation
Move your body
Hydration, nutrition, and sleep all fuel for the brain
Focus on the Basics
Communicate them clearly to ensure healthy relationship dynamics in your life
Understand your values and needs
Building and maintaining relationships can provide support and reduce feelings of isolation
Social Connections
Being kind to yourself and practicing self-care is crucial for mental well-being
Self-compassion
Practice Mindfulness
Being present in the moment can help reduce stress
Don't hesitate to reach out to a professional if you're struggling
Seek Help When Needed
