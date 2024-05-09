Heading 3

10 Ingredients For Good Mental Health

Emotions are signals that tell us what we need when things are off-balance

Learn to feel your feelings

Images: freepik

Boundaries prevent resentment and mental fatigue

Say 'no' when you are at capacity

Images: freepik

This will help you feel rejuvenated and happy overall

Make time for things that bring you joy

Images: freepik

Movement makes the brain stronger in thinking ability and emotion regulation

Move your body

Images: freepik

Hydration, nutrition, and sleep all fuel for the brain

Focus on the Basics

Images: freepik

Communicate them clearly to ensure healthy relationship dynamics in your life

Images: freepik

Understand your values and needs

Building and maintaining relationships can provide support and reduce feelings of isolation

Social Connections

Images: freepik

Being kind to yourself and practicing self-care is crucial for mental well-being

Self-compassion

Images: freepik

Practice Mindfulness

Images: freepik

Being present in the moment can help reduce stress

Don't hesitate to reach out to a professional if you're struggling

Seek Help When Needed

Images: freepik

