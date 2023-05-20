mAY 20, 2023
10 ingredients to avoid in shampoo
Sulfates can cause an allergic reaction on your scalp and may even cause frizzy hair. Sulfates are also harmful to the environment and aquatic species
Sulfates
Parabens prevent bacteria from growing in your shampoos. Parabens are known to mimic the function of the hormone estrogen and can increase the risk of breast cancer
Parabens
There is not enough research available to claim the toxicity of PEG, but hair care experts believe that PEG can have a damaging effect on your Scalp
Polyethene Glycols(PEG)
Phthalates are endocrine disruptors meaning they can cause early puberty in girls and reduce sperm count in men. They are also highly dangerous to the environment
Phthalates
Triclosan is a known hormone disruptor. Triclosan is believed to get accumulated in your fat cells and keep the body in a state of toxicity
Triclosan
Dimethicone prevents moisture from entering the hair and can cause scalp irritation by clogging the pores
Dimethicone
This ingredient can cause skin itching, redness, scaling, and peeling. It may also cause cancer, reproductive problems, and toxicity to organs
Retinyl palmitate
Alcohols are used as thickening agents in shampoos. They are also sometimes used as emollients when derived from palm oil or coconut oil. Alcohol can cause brittleness of hair
Alcohol
Synthetic fragrances may cause cancers, reproductive issues, or asthma attacks. Some fragrances can affect the scalp and lead to hair loss
Perfume
Resorcinol is a common ingredient in hair dyes and bleaching agents and is linked to skin irritation. It can also cause functional disabilities of the immune system
Resorcinol
