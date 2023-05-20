Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

lifestyle

mAY 20, 2023

10 ingredients to avoid in shampoo

Sulfates can cause an allergic reaction on your scalp and may even cause frizzy hair. Sulfates are also harmful to the environment and aquatic species

Sulfates

Parabens prevent bacteria from growing in your shampoos. Parabens are known to mimic the function of the hormone estrogen and can increase the risk of breast cancer

Parabens

There is not enough research available to claim the toxicity of PEG, but hair care experts believe that PEG can have a damaging effect on your Scalp

Polyethene Glycols(PEG)

Phthalates are endocrine disruptors meaning they can cause early puberty in girls and reduce sperm count in men. They are also highly dangerous to the environment

Phthalates

Triclosan is a known hormone disruptor. Triclosan is believed to get accumulated in your fat cells and keep the body in a state of toxicity

Triclosan

Dimethicone prevents moisture from entering the hair and can cause scalp irritation by clogging the pores

Dimethicone

This ingredient can cause skin itching, redness, scaling, and peeling. It may also cause cancer, reproductive problems, and toxicity to organs

Retinyl palmitate

Alcohols are used as thickening agents in shampoos. They are also sometimes used as emollients when derived from palm oil or coconut oil. Alcohol can cause brittleness of hair

Alcohol

Synthetic fragrances may cause cancers, reproductive issues, or asthma attacks. Some fragrances can affect the scalp and lead to hair loss

Perfume

Resorcinol is a common ingredient in hair dyes and bleaching agents and is linked to skin irritation. It can also cause functional disabilities of the immune system

Resorcinol

