Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
APRIL 14, 2024
10 inner beauty quotes
“Whole life is a search for beauty. But, when the beauty is found inside, the search ends, and a beautiful journey begins”
#1
“True beauty could be discovered only by one who mentally completes the incomplete”
#2
“Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear”
#3
“Groom yourself with a comb of confidence and inner beauty”
#4
“I really do believe that inner beauty is so much more than any kind of outer beauty”
#5
“At the core of your heart, you are perfect and pure. No one and nothing can alter that”
#6
“I’m convinced that inner beauty radiates from within, making someone even more attractive”
#7
“I think the definition of beauty is somebody who’s comfortable in their own skin and celebrates that they’re unique and different”
#8
#9
“Sometimes people are beautiful. Not in looks. Not in what they say. Just in what they are”
“A pure heart is superlatively rare and even more attractive”
#10
