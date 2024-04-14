Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

APRIL 14, 2024

10 inner beauty quotes

“Whole life is a search for beauty. But, when the beauty is found inside, the search ends, and a beautiful journey begins”

#1

 “True beauty could be discovered only by one who mentally completes the incomplete”

#2

“Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear”

#3

“Groom yourself with a comb of confidence and inner beauty” 

#4

“I really do believe that inner beauty is so much more than any kind of outer beauty”

#5

“At the core of your heart, you are perfect and pure. No one and nothing can alter that”

#6

“I’m convinced that inner beauty radiates from within, making someone even more attractive”

#7

“I think the definition of beauty is somebody who’s comfortable in their own skin and celebrates that they’re unique and different”

#8

#9

“Sometimes people are beautiful. Not in looks. Not in what they say. Just in what they are”

“A pure heart is superlatively rare and even more attractive”

#10

