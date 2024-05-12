Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 12, 2024
10 Inspirational Cricket quotes
“You don’t win or lose the games because of the 11 you select. You win or lose with what those 11 do on the field”
#1
Image: Freepik
“You don’t play for the crowd, you play for the country”
#2
Image: Freepik
“Cricket is full of theorists who can ruin your game in no time”
#3
Image: Freepik
“No cricket team in the world depends on one or two players. The team always plays to win”
#4
Image: Freepik
“No matter how much cricket you have played you are always learning”
#5
Image: Freepik
“A gun is no more dangerous than a cricket bat in the hands of a madman”
Image: Freepik
#6
“You can cut the tension with a cricket stump”
#7
Image: Freepik
“Cricket to us was more than play, It was a worship in the summer sun”
#8
Image: Freepik
“I have failed at times, but I never stop trying”
#9
Image: Freepik
“I don’t play for selection honestly, My job is to score runs and that is what I focus on”
#10
Image: Freepik
