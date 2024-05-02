Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
MAY 02, 2024
10 Inspirational quotes for vegan
Veganism is not a sacrifice. It is a joy ― Gary L. Francione
#1
Image Source: Pexels
I’m vegan for animals because they deserve to live in peace just like we do – Genesis Butler
#2
Image Source: Pexels
#3
Image Source: Pexels
The soul is the same in all living creatures, although the body of each is different – Hippocrates
Animals are not voiceless, you are not listening– Anonymous
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Cruelty might be very very human…but it’s not acceptable. – Jodie Foster
Image Source: Pexels
#5
My only regret about going vegan is not doing it sooner – Anonymous
#6
Image Source: Pexels
I’m a vegan. I respect the environment, and I do my best to spread the importance of such an issue – Jared Leto
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: Pexels
Don’t ask me why I’m vegan, ask yourself why you’re not – Anonymous
#9
Image Source: Pexels
Being vegan isn’t about restricting oneself in any way, it’s simply about ceasing to take things that clearly are not ours – Mango Wodzark
We are, quite literally, gambling with the future of our planet – for the sake of hamburgers – Peter Singer
#10
Image Source: Pexels
