Mohit K Dixit 

MAY 02, 2024

10 Inspirational quotes for vegan

Veganism is not a sacrifice. It is a joy ― Gary L. Francione

I’m vegan for animals because they deserve to live in peace just like we do – Genesis Butler

The soul is the same in all living creatures, although the body of each is different – Hippocrates

Animals are not voiceless, you are not listening– Anonymous

Cruelty might be very very human…but it’s not acceptable. – Jodie Foster

My only regret about going vegan is not doing it sooner – Anonymous

I’m a vegan. I respect the environment, and I do my best to spread the importance of such an issue  – Jared Leto

Don’t ask me why I’m vegan, ask yourself why you’re not – Anonymous

Being vegan isn’t about restricting oneself in any way, it’s simply about ceasing to take things that clearly are not ours  – Mango Wodzark

We are, quite literally, gambling with the future of our planet – for the sake of hamburgers – Peter Singer

