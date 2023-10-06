Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

lifestyle

OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 inspirational quotes on teachers

"A great teacher is a great artist"

Artist 

Image: Pexels 

"Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher"

Influential 

Image: Pexels 

"Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding"

Sunshine 

Image: Pexels 

"Best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book"

Companion 

Image: Pexels 

"The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery"

Guide

Image: Pexels 

"In learning you will teach, and in teaching you will learn"around the world

Learner 

Image: Pexels 

"Teaching is the greatest act of optimism"

Powerful 

Image: Pexels 

"What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches" 

Motivator

Image: Pexels 

"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires"

Inspiration

Image: Pexels 

"A good teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others"

Indicator 

Image: Pexels 

