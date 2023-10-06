Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 inspirational quotes on teachers
"A great teacher is a great artist"
Artist
Image: Pexels
"Better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher"
Influential
Image: Pexels
"Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring understanding"
Sunshine
Image: Pexels
"Best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book"
Companion
Image: Pexels
"The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery"
Guide
Image: Pexels
"In learning you will teach, and in teaching you will learn"around the world
Learner
Image: Pexels
"Teaching is the greatest act of optimism"
Powerful
Image: Pexels
"What the teacher is, is more important than what he teaches"
Motivator
Image: Pexels
"The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires"
Inspiration
Image: Pexels
"A good teacher is like a candle—it consumes itself to light the way for others"
Indicator
Image: Pexels
