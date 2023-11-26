Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
NOVEMBER 26, 2023
10 Inspiring Addiction Recovery Quotes
The Only Person You Are Destined To Become Is The Person You Decide To Be - Ralph Waldo Emerson
#1
Either You Run The Day, Or The Day Runs You - Jim Rohn
#2
Recovery is about progression, not perfection - Anonymous
#3
Change your behaviors and your feelings will follow - Susan McManhon
#4
Recovery isn’t always easy, but it certainly beats the alternative - Anonymous
#5
Addiction is not a choice, but recovery is – Anonymous
#6
If you can quit for a day, you can quit for a lifetime – Benjamin Alire Sáenz
#7
You don’t have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step – Martin Luther King Jr.
#8
Recovery is an acceptance that your life is in shambles, and you have to change – Jamie Lee Curtis
#9
Recovery is hard. Regret is harder – Brittany Burgunder
#10
