Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 26, 2023

10 Inspiring Addiction Recovery Quotes

The Only Person You Are Destined To Become Is The Person You Decide To Be - Ralph Waldo Emerson

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

Either You Run The Day, Or The Day Runs You - Jim Rohn

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

Recovery is about progression, not perfection - Anonymous

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

Change your behaviors and your feelings will follow - Susan McManhon

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

Recovery isn’t always easy, but it certainly beats the alternative - Anonymous

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

Addiction is not a choice, but recovery is – Anonymous

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

If you can quit for a day, you can quit for a lifetime – Benjamin Alire Sáenz

#7

Image Source: Pexels

You don’t have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step – Martin Luther King Jr.

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

Recovery is an acceptance that your life is in shambles, and you have to change – Jamie Lee Curtis

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

Recovery is hard. Regret is harder – Brittany Burgunder

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here