Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 11, 2023
10 inspiring book quotes
The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today
#1
The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go - Dr. Seuss
#2
You have within you right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you- Brian Tracy
#3
Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person- Mother Teresa
#4
The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall - Nelson Mandela
#5
Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light- J.K. Rowling
#6
The only way to do great work is to love what you do - Steve Jobs
#7
Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm -
Winston S. Churchill
#8
Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life - Steve Jobs
#9
In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends - Martin Luther King Jr
#10
Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter - Martin Luther King Jr
#11
