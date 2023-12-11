Heading 3

DECEMBER 11, 2023

10 inspiring book quotes 

The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today

The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go - Dr. Seuss

You have within you right now, everything you need to deal with whatever the world can throw at you- Brian Tracy

Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person- Mother Teresa

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall - Nelson Mandela

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light- J.K. Rowling

The only way to do great work is to love what you do - Steve Jobs

Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm -
Winston S. Churchill

Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life - Steve Jobs

In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends - Martin Luther King Jr

Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter - Martin Luther King Jr

