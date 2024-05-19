Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
may 16, 2024
10 Inspiring Buddha Quotes
“However many holy words you read, however many you speak, what good will they do you if you do not act on upon them?”
#1
Image Source: Pexels
“No one saves us but ourselves. No one can and no one may. We ourselves must walk the path”
#2
Image Source: Pexels
“Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without”
#3
Image Source: Pexels
“Three things can not hide for long: the Moon, the Sun and the Truth”
#4
Image Source: Pexels
“Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else; you are the one who gets burned”
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“Doubt everything. Find your own light”
Image Source: Pexels
#6
“Your purpose in life is to find your purpose and give your whole heart and soul to it”
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“There is no path to happiness: happiness is the path”
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt another”
#10
Image Source: Pexels
