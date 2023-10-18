Heading 3

10 inspiring family travel quotes

Traveling in the company of those we love is home in motion. — Leigh Hunt

A road trip is a way for the whole family to spend time together and annoy each other in interesting new places. – Tom Lichtenheld

Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city. – George Burns

Traveling with family is a journey that creates memories that last a lifetime. — Robert J. Sawyers

Having kids is a reason to travel, never a reason to stop. — Anonymous

A family that travels together stays together. — Paul Theroux

The best way to know a family is to travel with them. - Barbara Kingsolver

Traveling with kids is like an investment in the future bonds of your family. — Evelyn Hannon 

A family vacation is an investment in love and happiness, one that pays dividends for a lifetime. — Joel Osteen

Traveling with family is a journey that broadens the mind, deepens the bonds, and strengthens the spirit. — Jostein Gaarder

