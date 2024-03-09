Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 09, 2024
10 Inspiring Healthy Relationship Quotes
“A healthy relationship will never require you to sacrifice your friends, your dreams, or your dignity”
#1
Image: freepik
“A healthy relationship is one in which love enriches you; not imprisons you”
#2
Image: freepik
“In a healthy relationship, it's not about control, it's about care”
#3
Image: freepik
“Healthy relationships should always be a safe haven, not a battlefield. The world is hard enough”
#4
Image: freepik
“Healthy relationships don’t drag you down. They inspire you to be better”
Image: freepik
#5
“Healthy relationships are not built on promises but on trust, love, and commitment”
#6
Image: freepik
“Healthy relationships are about building each other up, not putting each other down”
#7
Image: freepik
“Healthy relationships don't just happen. They take time, patience, and two people who truly want to be together”
#8
Image: freepik
#9
Image: freepik
"As you remove toxic people from your life, you free up space and emotional energy for positive, healthy relationships"
"A healthy relationship is one where both partners can be themselves completely and unconditionally"
#10
Image: freepik
