Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 31, 2024
10 Inspiring Introvert Quotes
“You might be an introvert if you were ready to go home before you left the house”
#1
Image: freepik
"Introverts live in two worlds: We visit the extraverted world, but we live on our own"
#2
Image: freepik
"I am rarely bored alone; I am often bored in groups and crowds"
#3
Image: freepik
"Introverts are just as expressive as extroverts; we just express ourselves differently"
#4
Image: freepik
"Introverts are observers, good listeners, and deep thinkers. We think before we speak"
#5
Image: freepik
"Don't underestimate me because I'm quiet. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, and observe more than you know"
#6
Image: freepik
"The introvert's anthem: I love humanity; it's people I can't stand”
#7
Image: freepik
"Introversion is not a flaw. It's a different way of existing"
#8
Image: freepik
"Introverts treasure the close relationships they have stretched so much to make"
#9
Image: freepik
"Introverts, in their ability to listen, are often the best people to be around"
#10
Image: freepik
