Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

JANUARY 31, 2024

10 Inspiring Introvert Quotes

“You might be an introvert if you were ready to go home before you left the house”

#1

Image: freepik

"Introverts live in two worlds: We visit the extraverted world, but we live on our own"

#2

Image: freepik

"I am rarely bored alone; I am often bored in groups and crowds"

#3

Image: freepik

 "Introverts are just as expressive as extroverts; we just express ourselves differently"

#4

Image: freepik

 "Introverts are observers, good listeners, and deep thinkers. We think before we speak"

#5

Image: freepik

 "Don't underestimate me because I'm quiet. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, and observe more than you know" 

#6

Image: freepik

"The introvert's anthem: I love humanity; it's people I can't stand”

#7

Image: freepik

"Introversion is not a flaw. It's a different way of existing"

#8

Image: freepik

"Introverts treasure the close relationships they have stretched so much to make"

#9

Image: freepik

"Introverts, in their ability to listen, are often the best people to be around" 

#10

Image: freepik

