Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 18, 2024
10 Inspiring letting go quotes
“The world belongs to those who let go”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“The more you let yourself go, the less others let you go”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“Time doesn’t heal emotional pain, you need to learn how to let go”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“The first half of life is devoted to forming a healthy ego, the second half is going inward and letting go of it”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“You don’t need strength to let go of something. What you really need is understanding”
Image Source: Freepik
#5
“Holding on is believing that there’s only a past; letting go is knowing that there’s a future”
#6
Image Source: Freepik
“Letting go isn’t a one-time thing, it’s something you have to do every day, over and over again”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“In the process of letting go, you will lose many things from the past, but you will find yourself”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
#9
Image Source: Freepik
“Why let go of yesterday? Because yesterday has already let go of you”
“It’s you who has to hold on to earth. You have to tighten your grip, which means letting go of him”
#10
Image Source: Freepik
